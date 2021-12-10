Plan is sentenced to indemnify the family of a baby who died waiting for a vacancy in R$ 100 thousand | More health

A health plan was ordered by the Court to pay compensation for moral damages in the amount of BRL 100 thousand to the parents of little Lorena Vieira Santos, eight months old, who died while waiting for a place in the pediatric ICU for refusing the agreement to waive the grace period in São Vicente, on the coast of São Paulo. The health plan’s defense can appeal the decision.

The little Lorena Vieira Santos, eight months old, died after suffering a cardiopulmonary arrest while waiting for a place in a pediatric ICU because of a congenic cardiopatics. The mother, Raíza Vieira, aged 20, reported to the g1 at the time her daughter was waiting for a transfer to a hospital in the city of São Paulo, but she did not resist.

The medical insurance was contracted at the end of August, with a grace period of 180 days, but soon the baby needed medical services due to the newly discovered disease and its complications. However, the company insisted on refusing hospitalization, forcing the parents to look for the public health service.

In the ruling, judge Thiago Gonçalves Alvarez, of the 3rd Civil Court of São Vicente, understood that the little girl “is not and cannot be, obviously, responsible for the diagnosed diseases”. The magistrate also understood that the refusal to cover the girl’s urgent care, despite the grace period, was not legitimate.

“The insistence on preventing the daughter’s access to the accredited network, when she most needed the contractual coverage […] proved to be abusive […] and it frustrated the interested party’s legitimate expectation of having the appropriate and expected treatment for the emergency situation she was experiencing”, wrote the judge in the sentence.

To g1, Raíza Vieira stated that she is not satisfied with the sentence, as, according to her, no amount is enough to alleviate the pain she felt when losing her daughter. “No matter how much they pay me for the indemnity, no amount will bring me back my little princess, who I miss so much. You know, memories always arrive in my photo gallery and when I see it I can’t stand the pain, a daily struggle that instead of softening, it only increases”, he concludes.

O g1 tried, but was unable to locate the health plan’s defense, composed by lawyer Renato Gomes de Azevedo.

Fight for life and wait for a vacancy

Lorena was born from a emergency cesarean when her mother, 20-year-old Raíza Vieira, was close to completing 38 weeks of pregnancy. Lorena was taken immediately to the Intensive Care Unit after delivery.

A week later, the medical team discovered that the girl had a congenic cardiopatics. According to the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC), the disease is characterized by any abnormality in the structure or function of the heart that appears in the first eight weeks of pregnancy, when the baby’s heart is formed.

In the first days of life, she needed a catheterization and spent more than a month in hospital. After completing 4 months, Lorena was hospitalized for open chest surgery. When she turned 5 months old, she had complications, adding up to three cardiorespiratory arrests, and needed another emergency surgery.

The girl returned home and spent a little over two months well, together with her family. However, in February, the baby returned to experiencing respiratory discomfort and lack of oxygenation, even getting purple body parts due to the condition.

Lorena needed an emergency room in a pediatric ICU, and the Municipal Hospital of São Vicente filed the request by the Center for Regulation of Offer of Health Services of the State of São Paulo (Cross). The goal was to get a place at Hospital Dante Pazzanese, in São Paulo. Despite the attempt, with four days of hospitalization, the girl suffered a cardiac arrest and died.