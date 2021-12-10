Playback was the big winner of the Multishow Award – 12/09/2021

Despite the luminous driving by Tata Werneck and Iza, it was a weird year for the Multishow Award. There seems to be no consensus on what really pops in Brazil, and some brilliant artists ended up unfairly staying out of the celebration.

But apart from that, the biggest highlight was the perception that playback is the new normal for performances by artists of the genre. If in other times there was a great appreciation of live vocal performance, what matters now is the show as a whole.

The trend seems to try to get closer to what international events usually do, favoring the dance steps and also pyrotechnics on stage. For the final result, perhaps for technical and financial reasons, the bet was not worth it this time. It’s a long maturation process until you reach something really impressive.

Another responsible may be TikTok, which helps to popularize songs with very specific choreographies. Awards of this kind can serve as a launching pad to put the nation on the same footsteps.

It is evident that some artists need to learn interpretation techniques to make playback a little more convincing. Pretending to be singing is an art, as we learned to admire in the years of Qual É A Música? at SBT.

