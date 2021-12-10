PlayStation has patented the transforming mechanics of Death Stranding • Eurogamer.pt

Sony Interactive Entertainment has patented the main mechanic of Death Stranding, the concept of transforming land in collaboration as a community.

Submitted 4 months before the release of Hideo Kojima’s game on PS4, the patent has now been approved and protects one of the most interesting features of Death Stranding, that of having a community change the game world gradually and dynamically.

“Improving the first route according to the number of times that first route has been covered by one or more characters,” is part of the terminology used in the patent. This goes towards the creation of a community that helps with the creation of tools and even the improvement of routes to allow the world to be traversed more easily.

This isn’t the first time a company has filed a patent to protect a feature in a game and this suggests that Sony intends to keep Death Stranding unique.

Are there any plans for a sequel?