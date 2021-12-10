PlayStation plans new service to compete with Xbox Game Pass

The division PlayStation Sony is planning a new subscription service to compete with the popular Xbox Game Pass from rival Microsoft. The information came from people familiar with Sony’s plans and documents analyzed by Bloomberg.

The service, code-named Spartacus, will allow PlayStation owners to pay a monthly fee for access to a catalog of modern and classic games, said the people, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the press about the plans.

The offer will likely be available on the PlayStation 4, which has sold over 116 million units, and its elusive successor, the PlayStation 5, which was released over a year ago, but is still difficult to buy due to supply chain issues.

When launched, the service will merge Sony’s two existing subscription plans, PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now. Currently, PlayStation Plus is required for most online multiplayer games and offers free monthly titles, while PlayStation Now allows users to stream or download older games. Documents reviewed by Bloomberg suggest that Sony plans to retain the PlayStation Plus brand but discontinue PlayStation Now.

Details about Spartacus have yet to be finalized, but the Bloomberg-reviewed documentation describes a three-tier service. The first would include the existing benefits of PlayStation Plus. The second would offer a large catalog of PlayStation 4 and eventually PlayStation 5 games.

The third tier would add extended demos, game streaming and a library of classic PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP games. A PlayStation representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While the PlayStation has outsold the Xbox in recent years, Sony has lagged behind Microsoft in the subscription segment. With this new structure, Sony will look to compete with an Xbox feature that has become popular and profitable.

Spartacus

Details about Spartacus have yet to be finalized, but the Bloomberg-reviewed documentation describes a three-tier service. The first would include the existing benefits of PlayStation Plus. The second would offer a large catalog of PlayStation 4 and eventually PlayStation 5 games.

The third tier would add extended demos, game streaming and a library of classic PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP games. A PlayStation representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While the PlayStation has outsold the Xbox in recent years, Sony has lagged behind Microsoft in the subscription segment. With this new structure, Sony will look to compete with an Xbox feature that has become popular and profitable.

Microsoft’s Game Pass, which is often dubbed the Netflix of video games, has more than 18 million subscribers. It allows users to pay from $10 to $15 a month for unlimited access to several hundred games.

Xbox has built its overall strategy around the service over the past few years, putting all of its published games internally on the Game Pass as soon as they are released. Xbox has also made major acquisitions, like Bethesda Softworks last year for $7.5 billion, with the goal of bolstering the Game Pass library.

Sony is also investing resources to expand its cloud gaming efforts, people familiar with the plans say. Microsoft’s xCloud game streaming service became widely available earlier this year.