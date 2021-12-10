Poll A Farm 13 points out the percentage of those who leave in the vote of the 12th farm · TV News

Farm 13 entered last week. This Thursday (9), a player will leave the game. Threatened with elimination, Aline Mineiro, Mileide Mihaile and Solange Gomes face a balanced dispute in the voting. At least that’s what the main polls of the reality show on Record point out.

Although the ex-panicat appears as the least chosen by the public in different polls, her percentage for rivals is not all that different.

In the part of the TV news, Aline Mineiro has 28.24% of public support. First, Solange has 37.61% of the choices, and Mileide comes in at 34.14%. More than 97 thousand votes were registered until the publication of this text.

The end result is the same as the UOL poll , but the percentages are a little different. In the dispute for the leadership of the keridometer, the ex-Banheira do Gugu has 36.25%, while the influencer from Maranhão has 35.98% — that is, the difference is less than one percentage point. In the last place, Aline comes with 27.77%.

This is one of the last elimination nights for The Farm 13, which ends on the next day 16. On Monday (13), two pawns will be eliminated, and another two leave in the last field, Tuesday (14). The voting for the R$1.5 million prize will have four candidates.

The polls are not scientific in nature and only portray a trend on the part of A Fazenda 13 viewers, who vote on Record’s official website. The result will be known this Thursday night (9).

