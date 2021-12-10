Poncio family loses custody of Joshua after court battle | celebrities



Sarah Poncio and her children – Reproduction/Assembly

Sarah Pontio and the childrenReproduction / Editing

Posted 09/12/2021 11:35 am | Updated 12/9/2021 2:15 PM

Rio – Josué, who was in the process of being adopted by the couple Jonathan Couto and Sarah Poncio, is going to return to his biological mother. According to the ‘Family Case’ profile, which covers the backstage of the Poncio family, the biological mother claims to be psychologically ill and asked in court for Joshua to return home. She was given custody by a judge.

The child was adopted at the beginning of last year by the couple, after discovering by the family’s nanny the story of a child who was in need. Joshua was taken to the Poncio mansion and had lived there ever since. The page says the child will be returning to the birth mother’s house next week.

According to the stories, the family spoke with videos. Sarah posted a video of Joshua calling her mom in January 2020 and another of her playing clapping with him.

Saulo Poncio published a black and white story with ‘the end’ written in English with a sad emoji and a broken heart. Saulo’s wife, Gabi Brandt, published several photos and videos of Joshua playing with her children.

Positioning

Through its press office, the Poncio family spoke out about the ‘loss’ of their son.

“According to the press office, the family of presenter and digital influencer Sarah Poncio, comes to the public to pronounce on the decision of the biological mother of Josué Marcio to request custody of the child, interrupting an adoption process already in progress, started By Sarah. Upon learning the facts, the Poncio family found themselves in a situation that no family should experience: the irreparable loss of a child.

At the first eye contact, Sarah felt connected with Joshua. The decision to adopt Joshua was based on the hope of rescuing a child in a situation of social vulnerability, providing a suitable home, full of love and affection. The entire process was supported by the law, in addition to the approval and understanding of both parties. That said, Joshua became an essential part of Sarah’s reality, he became, in fact, a son.

A mother’s love is an inexplicable feeling and capable of doing everything for the little ones. The separation of a family with your baby is an injury that can never be healed. Sarah appreciates the messages of support and prayers given through social media. We continue to wish all the best for Josué, who will always have his place in the Poncio family home”