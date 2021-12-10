Pope says sexual sins outside of marriage “are not that serious”

During a return trip to Italy last Monday (6/12), Catholic Church leader Pope Francis told reporters that “the sins of the flesh are not the most serious” regarding sex outside of marriage.

According to the pontiff, lust is not the worst of the seven deadly sins. There are worse sins, like pride and hatred, cited as more serious.

According to Reuters, Francisco’s rankings on the worst sins came about due to the resignation of one of the archbishops of Paris, accused of getting involved with a woman earlier this month.

However, Michel Aupetit, a 70-year-old French cleric, denied having intimate relations with the anonymous woman, behavior that would break his celibacy promise.

“It was a failure against the sixth commandment (not to commit adultery), but not a total one, of small caresses, massage done to your secretary – that’s the accusation”, explained Francisco about Michel’s alleged actions. “There is a sin there, but not the worst kind.”

altar of hypocrisy

The pope said he accepted Aupetit’s resignation not because he had sinned but because the rumors were too harmful. “He was convicted, but by whom? By public opinion, by gossip… he could no longer govern”, the pope told reporters.

“I accepted Aupetit’s resignation not on the altar of truth, but on the altar of hypocrisy.” Michel Aupetit also offered an apology for any damage he might have caused.

“I apologize to those I may have hurt,” he said in a statement. “I have been deeply disturbed by the attacks. I pray for those who, perhaps, have wanted bad things for me, as Christ taught us.”