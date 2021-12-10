Population data will not be lost, says Queiroga on hacker attack on ConnectSUS and Ministry of Health website | Minas Gerais

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said this Friday (10) that the population data that were on ConnectSUS – platform that shows proof of vaccination against Covid-19 – will not be lost after the hacker attack.
According to the minister, there is backup of information.
“It’s a very big loss. They are criminal people, we hope to find them and punish them exemplarily. (…) But this data will not be lost, the Ministry of Health has all the data, it’s just a matter of recovering this data and make them available to society,” said Queiroga, on a visit to Belo Horizonte.
Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, in Belo Horizonte this Friday (10) — Photo: TV Globo
The Ministry of Health website, the application and the ConnectSUS page were invaded by hackers in the early hours of this Friday (10). The problem also affected the disease’s case notification system..
Image of the ConnectSUS application taken by a user from Santa Catarina at 6:30 am this Friday — Photo: Reproduction
According to Queiroga, the government is committed to that the data become available again “as soon as possible”.
“A criminal attitude, right, of a hacker, who is being investigated by the Federal Police, by the Institutional Security Office. Today, the total effort is for this data to be available as soon as possible. It is being investigated, and as soon as possible. someone guilty will be exemplarily punished,” he said.
Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga says hackers should be exemplarily punished
The minister’s agenda foresees a series of visits to hospitals in the capital of Minas Gerais throughout this Friday (10).
According to the Ministry of Health, the following systems have been compromised:
- e-SUS Notifica (Covid case notification system)
- National Immunization Program Information System (SI-PNI)
- ConnectSUS
- features such as issuing the Covid-19 National Vaccination Certificate and the National Digital Vaccination Card, which are currently unavailable.
Features such as issuing the Covid-19 National Vaccination Certificate and the National Digital Vaccination Card are unavailable.
The “Lapsus$ Group” claimed responsibility for the cyber attack. At dawn, the websites of the Ministry of Health and ConnectSUS had the message “contact us if you want data return” (see image below). Later, the messages are gone, but the pages are still down.
Ministry of Health website suffers cyber attack — Photo: Reproduction