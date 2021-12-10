POWERFUL | iPhone 12 Pro is on sale with exclusive coupon at Magalu

The iPhone 12 Pro remains a great cell phone option for those who want a high-end model from Apple and don’t mind the gigantic screen of the Pro Max model. With a 6.1-inch panel, the iPhone 12 Pro is an ideal size for the Most people with the same high tech you will find in the most expensive model of the brand.

About iPhone 12 Pro

The iPhone 12 Pro has more RAM than other models in the family, which benefits those who tend to open multiple applications at the same time. This also means that it will likely handle future updates released by Apple for the iOS operating system better, having a longer shelf life. Its 6.1-inch screen has Super Retina XDR technology and a size that still allows for one-handed use.

The chipset present on the iPhone 12 Pro is Apple’s new A14 Bionic. According to the company, it has a CPU 50% faster than previous models, in addition to being the first chip for smartphones to use the 5nm manufacturing process. This means it is more powerful and consumes less battery power than the company’s other chipsets.

But the iPhone 12 Pro’s differential is really in the camera. Instead of the dual set found on other models, it features a triple camera, adding a telephoto mode that isn’t present on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. It’s a great addition for anyone looking for a complete mobile photography experience, allowing you to capture objects that are further away without losing quality.

It is also capable of shooting 4K HDR at up to 60 frames per second and features a scanner that improves results in dark environments by reducing the time needed to focus on the object being photographed. It’s a huge leap in quality for Apple’s cameras, even when compared to previous models that already had excellent cameras, and a smart choice for anyone wanting the best Apple has to offer.

