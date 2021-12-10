Pre-Libertadores: know the possible adversaries and quarries in the way of Fluminense and América-MG

The 2021 Brazilian Nationals has come to an end, but the 2022 edition of Libertadores is already in the sights of traditional clubs across the country. So much so that there are already 44 teams guaranteed to try for the title next season. But, this Thursday, the two Brazilians guaranteed in the pre-Libertadores were defined: Fluminense and América-MG, which were in 7th and 8th place, respectively.

In 2022, the pre-Libertadores continued its division into three phases. The first preliminary round is played between six teams, of which three advance. On Monday, where are the brazilians, another 13 teams join the dispute. Of the 16 teams, eight advance to the finals, where each winner will go into a group. Confrontations are defined based on a draw carried out by Conmebol. Check the dates:

1st phase: February 9th (going) and February 16th (back)

February 9th (going) and February 16th (back) 2nd phase: February 23 (out) and March 2 (back)

February 23 (out) and March 2 (back) 3rd phase: March 9th (going) and March 16th (back)

In the possible path of Fluminense and América-MG, it still remains to define who will be the representative of Bolivia in phase 1 of the pre-Libertadores. At the moment, it is Bolívar, but there is still a round in the local championship to define who will occupy this position. The vacancies are like this, with five classified:

Phase 1:

Bolivia*

Barcelona (Ecuador)

Olympia (Paraguay)

Universidad César Vallejo (Peru)

Montevideo City Torque (Uruguay)

Deportivo Lara (Venezuela)

In phase two, there is a lack of definition of the Bolivian classified for this stage and two vacancies referring to Colombia. At this time, Always Ready (Bolivia) and Atlético Nacional and Colombia 3 (Colombia) would be classified. But there is also a lack of rounds in the local championship.

Level 2:

Students (Argentina)

Bolivia*

Fluminense

America-MG

Audax Italian (Chile)

Everton (Chile)

Colombia*

Colombia*

Catholic University (Ecuador)

Guaraní (Paraguay)

University (Peru)

Plaza Colonia (Uruguay)

Monagas (Venezuela)

The Copa Libertadores will start on the week of February 9th, with the pre-season. The opponents will be known on March 23, when the Conmebol draw will take place.

The eight bracket games will be played from the week of April 6th until the end of May. For the round of 16, there will be a new draw, scheduled for June 1st.

The round of 16 will be held on the 29th of June (outward) and 6th of July (back) weeks. The quarter-finals departure will take place in the first week of August, while the return will be in the second week.

The semifinals will take place on the week of August 31st and the first week of September. The final is scheduled for October 29th. The date can still be changed by Conmebol. The grand venue for the final will be the Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo, in Ecuador.