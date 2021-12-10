Pregnant Barbara Evans is irritated by ‘heavy inspectors’ | celebrities



Barbara Evans complains about ‘weight inspectors’ during her pregnancy: ‘you make your diet’Internet Playback

Rio – Barbara Evans used Instagram to counter comments from fans who are intruding on her diet during her pregnancy. The model is expecting her first child and said that so far, in the fifth month of pregnancy, she has gained 10 kilos.

Some people, then, began to question whether she put on about two kilos a month is a healthy thing for pregnancy. “But getting fat is not good for any pregnancy! There is the high blood pressure thing! The baby is not five hundred grams and people are already ten kilos more. At the end of the pregnancy, 30?”, said a follower.

Angered, Barbara countered the comments. “I don’t remember anyone saying that the weight we put on is the baby’s weight. We eat because we feel like it! If our health is good, then I’ll have to chase the damage. Why do you worry so much? Stay away. quiet and make you your diet”, he shot.

After continuing to receive several reviews, Barbara recorded a series of videos talking about the subject in Stories on Instagram. “Guys, but for God’s sake, take care of your diet, your little body, your cellulite, your life, your health! Let me take care of mine and my daughter! I’m healthy, I’m great, I’m feeling feeling great, doing the exercises. When I want to eat healthy, when I don’t, I don’t eat. When I want to eat junk food I eat and that’s it. I’m feeling up, I’m wonderful. early pregnancy, and I’m fine. But they can let my weight take care of me,” she said.

She also said that she will lose the weight acquired after pregnancy. “Afterwards, I’m going to have to breastfeed a lot and go after it. The concern now is health, which is great. So don’t worry about my weight, worry about yours, especially if I’m not pregnant Those who accompany me know I’m super dedicated. When I want, I make it happen, I’m not lazy. So, one thing I’m not worried about is losing my weight after my baby is born. I know how dedicated I am, and I’m not problem with that. I know myself! When I want, I can, write what I’m talking about, saw weight inspectors for pregnant women”.

The model also said that she will continue to enjoy her pregnancy as she sees fit. “One thing I don’t worry about is after. Relax, relax, do your diet. I want to enjoy my pregnancy to the full. It’s no use. I’ll eat everything I want to eat, I’ll do my exercises and all the exams . If I’m healthy, I’ll continue doing everything I’m doing. My blood pressure is great, normal to low. I’m in excellent health.”

“And you miss that skinny Barbara who weighed 48 kilos, rest in God’s peace. As soon as Aylinha leaves, Mom will shut her mouth, okay? After three months you’ll start seeing skinny Barbara again. And whoever doubts, keep an eye out to see how mom is focused,” he concluded.