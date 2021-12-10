President of Atltico-GO reveals Corinthians’ desire to hire Marlon Freitas

In a press conference given after the 2-0 victory against Flamengo, Atlético Goianiense president Adson Batista revealed that Corinthians is interested in hiring Marlon Freitas. The 26-year-old midfielder was one of the team’s top names in the 2021 season.

When asked about the future of Janderson, who is in talks about the renewal of his loan for another season for the club from Goiás, the president revealed that Corinthians has been interested in the player for some time. Adson Batista, however, guaranteed that he will not involve the steering wheel in the negotiation and that Marlon will only leave the club for “a lot of money”.

“I’m negotiating with a 5 or 6. I have a proposal for a world champion. We are negotiating with Janderson, there is a conversation with the representatives. We are going to work with Corinthians now. Corinthians just cannot link Marlon Freitas, which is an old desire of them, to this. Marlon only leaves here with a lot of money“, revealed Adson Batista.

In the current season, Marlon Freitas played 42 games, 25 of them for the Brazilian Championship. In all, the 26-year-old scored three goals and produced another four assists.

After the defeat by Juventude, Corinthians will only play again at the end of January, for Paulistão. Until then, the club should make some negotiations to strengthen its squad in 2022. One of them is Paulinho, who is very close to returning to Timão.

