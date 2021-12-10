Primavera Sound Festival announces edition in São Paulo in 2022 · Rolling Stone

Considered one of the biggest music festivals in the world, Primavera Sound will be held from October 31st to November 6th in São Paulo

the adored spanish festival Primavera Sound, considered one of the biggest independent music festivals in the world, announced its first Brazilian edition for 2022.

O Primavera Sound in Brazil it will be held from October 31st to November 6th in the Anhembi District, in São Paulo. Editions in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Santiago, Chile were also announced this week.

Last week, the festival that takes place annually in Barcelona, ​​Spain – and Lisbon, Portugal, with the name of NOS Primavera Sound – confirmed the first edition in the city of Los Angeles, USA, also for 2022.

In the North American edition, the headliners will be the singer Lord, and the groups Arctic monkeys and Nine Inch Nails. are also in the lineup Ark, After Sex Cigarettes, James Blake, Mitski, Stereolab, Kim Gordon, Fountaines DC, and much more.

The Spanish edition will be in 2022 two Lipa, Gorillaz, Lord, Tyler The Creator, massive attack, The Strokes, jorja smith, Megan Thee Stalion, tame Impala, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, pavement, beck, Charlie XCX and much more.

For the Brazilian edition, there is still no information about the lineup, values ​​and beginning of ticket sales.

Check out the promotional video below: