PS Store offers 50% discount on PS Plus annual plan for non-subscribers

The PS Store is offering a 50% discount on the PS Plus annual plan for those who do not currently have an active subscription.

Again, it is worth noting that the discount is only valid for the 12-month plan.

The PS Store description says that the promotion is actually valid for only new subscribers. However, if you’re not one at the moment, it’s worth checking and seeing if you can’t take advantage of the offer.

PS Store

Description:

Offer valid from 12/9/21 to 12/19/21, 11:59 pm (Pacific Time). The promotional price does not apply to current users or renewals. Not available to anyone who is already a PlayStation Plus subscriber. Limit 1 per user.

Your 12 month membership will automatically renew, and $199.90 + applicable taxes will be deducted from your wallet monthly unless you cancel. If your wallet has insufficient funds, the remaining amount will be charged to your account’s default payment method. Price can be changed.

To cancel:

Go to [Configurações] > [Usuários e contas] > [Conta] > [Pagamento e assinaturas] > [Assinaturas] on PS5; or

Go to [Configurações] > [Gerenciamento da conta] > [Informações da conta] > [Assinaturas do PlayStation] on PS4; or

Go to playstation.com/sonyaccount and log into your PSN account. Select [Assinatura] > [Associação do PlayStation™Plus] > [Desativar renovação automática]; or

Call Customer Support at 877-971-7669.

The games included in the subscription, the online features of each game, and other PlayStation Plus subscription features and benefits are subject to change