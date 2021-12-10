Putin talks of ‘first step towards genocide’ in eastern Ukraine

posted on 12/09/2021 6:36 PM



(credit: Mikhail Metzel/AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday (9) that residents of eastern Ukraine, battered by war and at the center of new tensions between their country and the West, are suffering discrimination that is the “first step towards genocide “.

“I have to talk about Russianphobia as a first step towards genocide. That’s what’s happening right now in Donbass (eastern Ukraine region); we can see it, we know that. And this certainly looks like the genocide from which the you spoke,” Putin told a journalist during a meeting with the Presidential Council for Human Rights.

The journalist, Kirill Vychinsky, who was imprisoned between 2018 and 2019 in Ukraine, said that “Russian speakers and members of the Russian people” in Donbass suffered “unbearable living conditions”. He also compared the situation to the crimes of the Shoah.

Putin’s statements come amid tensions with Western countries over Ukraine. The West accuses Moscow of massing tens of thousands of troops on the border with a view to a possible attack, which Russia denies.

For seven years, the region has suffered from a war between Kiev and pro-Russian separatists. The conflict left more than 13,000 dead and its political solution, provided for in the 2015 Minsk accords, is at a standstill.