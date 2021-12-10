Quarantine for unvaccinated travelers starts Saturday – News

The Ministry of Health will charge, from Saturday (11), the fulfillment of a quarantine of five days for passengers arriving by air from abroad without proving that they are vaccinated against Covid-19. In return for not requiring a vaccination passport, the folder announced, this Thursday (9), that it will install immunization posts at the three Brazilian airports that receive the largest flow of travelers from abroad.

“The federal government took some measures to help expand vaccination coverage. We spoke with all municipalities, with Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) and with port operators, so that we can make a vaccination post available in the three largest airports for the movement of international passengers in the country: Guarulhos, Galeão and Brasília”, informed, at a press conference, the executive secretary of the folder, Rodrigo Cruz.

As anticipated by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, the federal government will not bar the entry of tourists and unvaccinated Brazilians in Brazil. The ordinance with the new rules was published this Thursday (9), in the DOU (Official Gazette).

The new measures provided for in the ordinance, according to Cruz, take into account the emergence of Ômicron. “The variant raises some questions and caution, in the understanding of the ministry, is always more important,” he said.

Cruz admitted that the fact that we are in the period of the year that brings the greatest flow of passengers to the country was taken into account by the ministry. According to government calculations, from December to mid-January, the weekly average of travelers arriving in the country is 100,000 people, 70% of which are Brazilian. The very strategy of advancing the booster dose has to do with greater circulation during this period.

“It was a right decision,” said the secretary, who revealed that, in the event of a worsening in the epidemiological scenario, the measure could be revised. Internally, a meeting was held for next month, within 30 days, to assess and discuss the measures adopted.

What changes

Decisions are based on vaccination, said the secretary, who detailed the two possible scenarios. “He presented the vaccination certificate, entered the country and is free to circulate. He does not have the certificate, for whatever reason, he is not prevented from entering the country, but there is a slightly more restrictive rule.”

Non-vaccinated individuals will have to inform the address where they will comply with the five-day quarantine and, after this period, perform the RT-PCR test to verify the existence or not of the infection. The data will be informed in the Traveler’s Health Declaration (DSV), a document that is already filled out by everyone arriving on international flights and delivered to the health authorities.

If the traveler tests positive after the days of isolation, he will be subjected to the same monitoring already provided for in the Ministry of Health surveillance guide, with follow-up and tracking by the local health authorities.

land borders

For those who enter the country by land, there will also be a need to be either vaccinated or with a negative result for Covid-19. However, there will not necessarily be the collection of requirements at the time of crossing the border. Cruz explained that it is not possible to control the entry of all people across the extensive land borders and that, for this reason, Brazil imported the practice adopted by the United States on the border with Canada.

“It does not require vaccination certification to enter the country, but it does require that those who have entered must be able to present, if requested by a health authority. Not only vaccination, but the alternative possibility of a negative RT-PCR test 72 hours before the entry into the country or an antigen, 24 hours before entry,” detailed the secretary.

Passengers who have completed the vaccination schedule within at least 14 days of arrival in Brazil are considered vaccinated, with vaccines approved by Anvisa, by the WHO (World Health Organization) or accepted by the health authorities of the country where the person is being accepted. vaccinated.

In case of non-compliance with the determinations, sanctions such as civil, administrative and criminal liability, immediate repatriation or deportation and disqualification of asylum requests are foreseen.