Reader loses 50kg without surgery in Linhares

“I’m still in the process of losing weight, but before losing weight I was a person who no longer had an active life. I faced serious problems with my knees, spine and was no longer walking properly”. This is how the reader Julia Grasiela Bondi, 39, resident of Pontal do Ipiranga, on the coast of Linhares, began telling us about the incredible change in her life and the loss of nothing less than 50kg in a period of six months, without surgery. She is one of the people assisted by a postgraduate nutritionist in Eating Disorders, Obesity and Bariatric Surgery, Isvia Ferrari. The result obtained by Grasiela spread and if before the nutritionist’s schedule was full, it ended up being even more crowded.

“Thank God I had the opportunity to meet Isvia Ferrari, who is more than a mother. He presented me with his work and I didn’t depend on a diet, but on a nutritional re-education. She told me I am what I eat. I entered the treatment, and at 6 months I eliminated 50kg associating healthy eating with physical activity. Today I can walk, run, I put aside my sedentary life to live a life with joy”, adds Grasiela.

The reader, as explained above, said that she is still in the process of losing weight, but losing 50kg changed her life. “I do everything, I don’t go hungry, I follow the instructions and every day is a success”, she adds.

