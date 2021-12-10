Red Bull and Fortaleza in the group stage, Fluminense and América-MG in the pre; see how the vacancies were

Final round of the Brasileirão defined the nine teams classified to Libertadores in 2022

The nine Brazilian representatives in the Libertadores Conmebol of 2022 are already known. The final round of Brazilian championship, this Thursday, defined the positions and the last teams in the group stage and others in the pre-Libertadores.

From December 10th to 12th the new Star+ Free Access arrives! It’s 3 days free with lots of live sports. Click here to learn more!

Fortaleza 2 x 1 Bahia

With the result at home, with goals from Wellington Paulista and Yago Pikachu, Fortaleza reached 58 points and secured fourth place, going straight to the 2022 Libertadores group stage, an unprecedented and historic feat for the club from Ceará.

Fluminense 3 x 0 Chapecoense

At Maracanã, Flu did their homework with goals from David Braz, Luiz Henrique and Abel Hernandez, went on to 54 points and finished the Brasileirão in seventh place. The spot in the group stage was certain until the additions, when Red Bull Bragantino scored a goal and beat Internacional to send the team from Rio to the pre-Libertadores.

America-MG 2 x 0 São Paulo

Coelho took advantage of São Paulo’s lack of competitiveness and won the direct duel with two goals from Ademir. América-MG finishes the Brasileirão in 8th with 53 points and will dispute the pre-Libertadores, playing in an international competition for the first time in its history.

Red Bull 1 x 0 International

The team from São Paulo seemed right in the group stage, but collapsed at the end of the Brasileirão, not winning any of their last five games and runner-up at the Sudamericana. Until the additions this Thursday, Red Bull’s place was in the pre-Libertadores. However, Artur scored, gave the victory to Massa Bruta and placed the team for the first time in its history in the group stage of the biggest continental competition. Red Bull finished 6th with 56 points.

See below the Brazilian teams classified to the Libertadores group stage:

Atlético-MG – Brazilian Champion

Flamengo – 2nd place

palm trees – 3rd place

Fortaleza – 4th place

Corinthians – 5th place

Red Bull Bragantino – 6th place

Athletico-PR – South American champion

The classifieds for pre-Libertadores are:

Fluminense – 7th place

America-MG – 8th place

Who could qualify in the last round, but was left out:

Atlético-GO – 9th place

saints – 10th place

Ceará – 11th place

International – 12th place

São Paulo – 13th place