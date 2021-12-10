Religious leader of Crato arrested on suspicion of rape against faithful

The accused is the owner of a false Spiritist Center called “Lar Espírita Maria de Nazaré” and used arguments to cure the women who arrived there with some illness.

OPERATION “SANTO NOME EM VÃO” was launched this Friday morning, 10, in the city of Crato by civil police officers from the Women’s Police Station.

The civil police carried out search and arrest warrants issued by the MM Judge of the 1st criminal court in disfavor of former nursing assistant Francisco José Alexandre de Sousa after several victims attended that police station reporting several crimes committed by Francisco, including: rape.

The accused is the owner of a false Spiritist Center in the city of Crato called “Lar Espírita Maria de Nazaré” and used arguments to cure the women who arrived there with some illness. Francisco doped the victims with medicines administered by him, raped and sometimes subjected them to torture sessions with the excuse that he was taking away impure spirits.

The victims also reported going through so-called medicinal baths in which the accused practiced libidinous acts with them. There were still reports of threats, including one of the victims had a gun pointed to her head after Francisco said she was his “betrothed” – a fact that he argued for several women claiming that his wife was close to dying.

At Francisco’s house, located in the Mirandão neighborhood, he practiced rituals with candles, making use of alcoholic beverages, and one of the complainants suffered a burn on her hand.

The warrants were carried out both at the accused’s house and at the false Spiritist House.

OPERATION HOLY NAME IN VAIN refers to one of the 10 commandments of the Law of God, being used in this operation in reference to the accused who used the name of God to commit criminal acts.