Research states that minimum wage in Brazil should reach close to R$ 6 thousand | Economy

Brazilians have had to count their coins to get through the monthInternet Playback

Posted 09/12/2021 18:46 | Updated 12/9/2021 18:54

The Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese), through the National Basic Food Basket Survey (PNCBA), revealed that the minimum wage is sufficient to support a family of four, with two adults and two children, in November, would be BRL 5,969.17. Currently, the minimum salary is R$1,100.

The calculation of Dieese is based on the basic basket with the highest value in the month. In November, the value of the most expensive basket was registered in Florianópolis, costing BRL 710.53, followed by São Paulo BRL 692.27, Porto Alegre BRL 685.32, Vitória BRL 668.17 and Rio de Janeiro BRL $665.60.

When comparing November 2020 and November 2021, the price of a set of basic foods rose in all capitals that are part of the survey. The highest percentages were observed in Curitiba (16.75%), Florianópolis (15.16%), Natal (14.41%), Recife (13.34%) and Belém (13.18%).

To reach almost R$6,000, the survey understands as basic needs spending on food, housing, health, education, clothing, hygiene, transport, leisure and social security.

The value of the minimum wage in force in 2021 brought an increase of 5.26% compared to the minimum wage of R$ 1,045 per month in 2020, while experts estimate that inflation could reach 9.77% at the end of 2021.