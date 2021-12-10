Retrospect and support from fans: Fluminense bets on “home factor” to seal a spot in Libertadores | Rio de Janeiro

At Maracanã, with the expectation of a full house and in front of the championship flashlight. Fluminense’s scenario to ensure a place in the Libertadores in this Thursday’s game, against Chapecoense, for the last round of the Brasileirão, is all favorable. And the numbers are proof of that.

A victory tonight ensures the Tricolor, at least, in the “pre” phase of the continental competition. If combined with this result, Bragantino does not beat Inter, Fluminense will qualify directly for the group stage, the main objective of the season. In case of a tie, the Flu will depend on results from América-MG, Atlético-GO and Ceará. If he loses, he will also need to dry up Santos.

Fluminense has the fifth best campaign as host in this Brasileirão. There are 35 points in 18 games, an improvement of 65%, only behind Atlético-MG, with an incredible 52 points scored at home, Flamengo (40) and Ceará (37).

Top 5 – Classification as principal in Brasileirão 2021 Position Team Spots J V AND D % 1st Atlético-MG 52 19 17 1 1 91.2% 2nd Flamengo 40 18 13 1 4 74.1% 3rd Ceará 37 19 10 7 two 64.9% 4th Fluminense 35 18 10 5 3 64.8% 5th Corinthians 35 19 10 5 4 61.4%

And at home games in front of your home crowd, the hindsight is even better. There are 5 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss in 7 games since the public’s release. The five victories are consecutive, over Inter, América-MG, Palmeiras, Sport and Flamengo. And they turned into confidence the initial concern about how the team would react to the presence of the fans after the defeat to Fortaleza and the draw with Atlético-GO in the first two games.

Fluminense Games with the public as principal in 2021:

1 x 0 International ✅

2 x 0 America-MG ✅

2 x 1 Palm Trees ✅

1 x 0 Sport ✅

3 x 1 Flemish ✅

0 x 0 Atlético-GO ⏸️

0 x 2 Fortress ⛔

And the expectation is for a full house at Maracanã, with a chance even for a record. There are already more than 45 thousand tickets sold for Fluminense x Chape. Tickets for the South, Lower East, Upper East and West sectors are sold out. Sales to the North Sector were opened this Thursday.

The numbers are close to the Maracanã audience record for the season: 48,981, in Flamengo x Corinthians, on 11/17. The record for the season in Brazilian football is 61,573, in Atlético-MG x Bahia, on 12/05, for the 37th round, in Mineirão.

