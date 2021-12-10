Return of Sex and The City brings a twist

And Just Like That, the long-awaited revival of sex and the city, premiered this Thursday (9) on HBO Max, and brought a big twist, which we’ll discuss in the text below.

PLEASE NOTE: There are spoilers from And Just Like That below. Please read at your own risk.

It’s about Big’s death (Chris Noth), great love of Carrie’s life (Sarah Jessica Parker). The character has a heart attack after taking spinning classes at home, in a reference to the heart problems he has faced throughout the series.

He dies in the arms of his wife, who finds him in the bathroom, shortly after returning from a recital by Charlotte’s daughter Lily (Kristin Davis).

In the dramatic sequence, Carrie embraces Big in her last moments. The iconic pair of blue Manolo Blahniks she wore at their wedding comes to the fore, slipping off Carrie’s feet and getting wet from the shower.

The next episode, also available this Thursday, follows Carrie in her grief at Big’s wake.

The next episodes of And Just Like That will be made available weekly.