Rio de Janeiro confirms Influenza A epidemic in two cities

Hours after the capital of Rio de Janeiro announced that the outbreak of Influenza A had evolved into an epidemic, with at least 23,000 confirmed cases across the city, another municipality in the state admitted to experiencing the same situation: São João de Meriti .

The city of 473,000 inhabitants is located in the Baixada Fluminense and is among the highest population densities in Brazil.

The confirmation was made by the municipality to the CNN through a statement, after the State Department of Health (SES) highlighted that, in addition to the capital facing a pandemic, there was an increase in cases of flu in five other municipalities: Belford Roxo, Duque de Caxias, Niterói, São Gonçalo and São João de Meriti, through the Epidemiological and Environmental Data Division (Sinan).

Also on Thursday (9), the SES recognized the situation of the capital as an epidemic, with an increase of 2,647% in attendance at Emergency Care Units (UPAs).

The Secretariat highlighted having activated the contingency plan and reinforced service in three units of this type, with the installation of service tents. The folder also pledged to do the same in three other service centers.

The total number of Influenza A cases in Rio de Janeiro, since the beginning of the outbreak, which has now evolved into an epidemic, is 738% greater than the total number of Covid-19 cases in the same period, according to information from the Rio City Hall.

Experts heard by CNN they believe that the virus, which had not circulated in the state since 2019, was brought by a tourist – probably from the northern hemisphere, where it was already circulating.

Vice president of the Brazilian Society of Infectology (SBI), Alberto Chebabo emphasizes that the epidemic occurs at a surprising time. “Respiratory viruses usually have their seasonality in winter, and not at this time of year”, he says.

In addition to São João de Meriti, all other locations mentioned by the SES, in which an increase in cases was noticed, were sought, but did not confirm that the situation has become epidemic.

Niterói highlighted that there was an increase and 30% in demand for care in the last two weeks, and that it will strengthen the medical teams of the shifts of municipal units.

Neighboring Niterói, São Gonçalo claims to have detected an increase in demand, caused by flu-like illnesses, at the end of November, a situation that intensified in December. However, the municipality says that the samples he collected did not identify any of the Influenza viruses.

Without citing specific case data, Duque de Caxias highlighted that there is an increase in the demand of patients with flu-like illness in health units, and what he classified as “greater advance of the virus in schools in day care centers”.

The municipality claims to have started a contingency plan to receive this demand and promises to reinforce the offer of consultation in primary care units.

Belford Roxo said that the demand for the flu vaccine has increased considerably, but there is no epidemic.

Vaccination in Rio

With vaccination suspended since last Friday (3) in the city of Rio de Janeiro, due to lack of doses, the state of Rio de Janeiro resumed the campaign this Friday (10), with 100,000 doses for the capital and 60,000 to other municipalities, with immunizers reassigned by SES.

The municipality also received a promise to donate 400,000 doses from the Butantan Institute, which have not yet been delivered.

Duque de Caxias informs that he has used up his doses on Thursday (9) and says he has no forecast of receiving more immunizations against Influenza A.

Also in Baixada Fluminense, Belford Roxo says he has only a thousand vaccines in stock. The city claims to have requested more immunizations from the state government, but there are no new deliveries planned.

Niterói did not inform the number of vaccines it still has, but highlighted that the stock is low and that it has already made our request to SES.

This is still the same situation reported by São Gonçalo.

São João de Meriti reported having no problems with lack of immunizations.

Wanted to comment on the doses to ensure the continuity of the immunization campaign in these locations, the Ministry of Health and SES have not returned to the contacts made by the CNN.

