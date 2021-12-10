Rio de Janeiro has an influenza flu outbreak; How to protect yourself? Photo: Andrea Piacquadio/ Pexels

O Rio de Janeiro is experiencing an outbreak of flu caused by the Influenza virus and state health officials are on alert.

The disease, which is generally more common in winter, has mostly taken off in the capital. In four weeks, 23 thousand cases were registered, informed the State Department of Health.

According to specialists, the outbreak is associated with low vaccination coverage, which was aggravated during the covid-19 pandemic.

cities on alert

In Ribeirão Preto, the disease is apparently under control. According to data from the Municipal Health Department, the city registered in 2021 only one case of Influenza. The patient contracted type B and died in June.

In the last three years, 18 deaths were confirmed, with 5 cases in 2020 and 13 in 2019., reiterated the Ministry.

How to protect yourself from the disease?

The most effective way to protect yourself against Influenza is through the vaccine, available for free at health units in the city. The immunizing agent protects against different types of flu.

Also according to the Department of Health, the vaccination campaign against Influenza ended in September this year, but the population can still look for health centers as there are vaccines in stock.

“From then on [do encerramento da campanha] the municipality of Ribeirão Preto, in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, opened vaccination to the entire population, as long as there is a stock of vaccine available at health facilities,” says the statement sent to the acidadeon report.

During the campaign period, the vaccine is aimed at specific priority groups, such as: the elderly, pregnant women, postpartum women, people with comorbidities, health workers, education workers, security forces. Therefore, the amount received by the municipality refers to this population



Where can I get the vaccine?

Ribeirão Preto currently has 36 vaccination rooms that are open from Monday to Friday at different times.

The population can contact or look directly for the health units – check the list of places below.

CSE VILA TIBÉRIO – Rua Gonçalves Dias, 790 – 3931-2325

UBS VILA TIBÉRIO – Rua 21 de Abril, 779 – 36306964

AMI – Av. da Saudade, 1452 – 3961-4303

UBS JOÃO ROSSI – Av. Independência, 4.315 – 3911-3616

UBS JD AIRPORT – Estrada Antônia Mugnato Marinceck, 994 – 3626-7964

UBS MARINCEK – Rua Roberto Michellin, s/nº – 3976-3030

UBS RIBEIRÃO VERDE – Rua João Toniolli, 3.461 – 3996-2100

UBS SIMIONI – Rua Antônio Augusto Carvalho, 672 – 3638-0015

UBS VILA MARIANA – Rua Ribeirão Preto, 1.070 – 3626-7400

USF JD HEITOR RIGON – Av. Maestro Alfredo Pires, 391 – 3934-6403

UBS VALENTINA FIGUEIREDO – Rua Francisco Henrique Lino da Rocha, 26 – 3976-3004

UBDS CASTELO BRANCO – Rua Dom Luis do A. Mousinho, 3.300 36278488

UBS SANTA CRUZ – Rua Triunfo, 1.070 – 3916-1122

UBS BONFIM PAULISTA – Rua Azarias Vieira de Almeida, 620 – 3972-0109

UBS JD JULIANA – Av. Dr. Marcos Antônio Macário dos Santos, 602 – 3965-6141

UBS SÃO JOSÉ – Rua Madre Maria Teodora Voiron, 110 – 3617-0307

UBS VILA ABRANCHES – Rua Maria Abranches de Faria, 550 – 3965-2655

UBS JD ZARA – Rua Stéfano Barufi, 1.639 – 3967-7898

UBDS VILA VIRGÍNIA – Rua Franco da Rocha, 1.270 – 39199124

ADÃO DO CARMO UBS – Rua Antônio Vicco, 201 – 3919-3034

UBS JD MARIA DAS GRAÇAS – Rua Cruz e Souza, 3.170 – 3919-3983

UBS PARQUE RIBEIRÃO PRETO – Rua Guy Saad Salomão, 225 – 3919-4300

USF JD MARCHESI – Rua Professor Renato Jardim, 925 – 3636-3280

UBDS SUMAREZINHO – Rua Cuiabá, 601 – 36020023

CSE IPIRANGA – Avenida Dom Pedro I, 753 – 3630-0032

UBS DOM MIELLE – Rua Cecílio Elias Seba, 139 – 3639-0782

UBS JD PAIVA – Rua Francisco Peixoto, 195 – 3966-4658

UBS PRESIDENT DUTRA – Rua Carolina Maria de Jesus, 365 – 3976-2030

UBS JOSÉ SAMPAIO – Rua Elydio Vieira de Souza, 50 3639-0063

UBS VILA RECREIO Rua Tabatinga, 320 – 3976-3238

USF MARIA CASAGRANDE – Rua Paulo Gerardi, 350 – 3976-1595

USF VILA ALBERTINA – Rua Apeninos, 941 – 3976-3010

USF JAMIL CURY / PORTAL DO ALTO – Rua Pedro de Freitas Alves, 340 – 3639-5621

CMSC VILA LOBATO – Rua João Alves Pereira, 175 – 3630-0006

USF PAULO GOMES ROMEO – Rua Victor João Castania, 960 – 3919-1919

UBS Cristo Redentor – R. Zilda Faria, Ribeirão Preto SP 3445-8455