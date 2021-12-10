Roberto Bomfim leaves the cast of Reis and is replaced by José Rubens Chachá· TV News

After playing Betuel in Genesis (2021), Roberto Bomfim had been cast in Reis, but had to leave the cast of Record’s next biblical novel due to health reasons. The actor will be replaced by José Rubens Chachá in the serial, which is scheduled to premiere on February 22nd.

According to columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, Bomfim was not allowed to work by doctors because of pulmonary emphysema. After Genesis, the actor also participated in Nos Tempos do Imperador as Colonel Ambrose, but was murdered in the first chapter of Globo’s plot.

Record has already defined the plan for Reis’ debut. The telenovela, which is in the initial process of recording, will air in the first quarter of 2022, starting on February 22nd. With that, the Bible will end on the 21st of the same month.

Written by Raphaela Castro, Reis will tell the story of the transition period in the government of Israel, before ruled by judges and which is transformed into a monarchy. Inspired by stories such as Kings, Chronicles, Proverbs, Song of Solomon, Ecclesiastes and Psalms, the channel’s new serial will have several seasons.

The plot will debut much later than thought due to Record’s lack of planning, which delayed its preparations. The fact caused an internal fight between Cristiane Cardoso and the commercial sector.

Several actors who were in Genesis were cast as Kings. Among the names already confirmed in the cast are Fernando Pavão, Vinícius Redd, Daniel Blanco, Pamela Tomé, Giselle Tigre, Andreia Avancini, Bruno Suzano, Caetano O’Maihlan, Daniel Blanco, Roberto Birindelli, Dudu Pelizzari, Duda Nagle, Edu Porto, Felipe Silcler and Igor Cotrim.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in The Bible and other novels.