Roberto de Andrade guarantees Sylvinho in 2022 for Corinthians; directors give press conference on tera

After Corinthians lost to Juventude, on Thursday night, soccer director Roberto de Andrade made a statement and guaranteed the permanence of coach Sylvinho in 2022.

The manager opened the coach’s press conference with the announcement. In addition to stating that the coach will stay for the next season, Roberto de Andrade informed that he will give a press conference next Tuesday, the 14th, alongside Alessandro Nunes (soccer manager).

“Next Tuesday, we will hold a press conference with all the press. We are also informing everyone about the permanence of coach Sylvinho for the next season of 2022. He will remain with us. The other matters of football, me and Alessandro, who will be at the press conference on Tuesday, will respond to all of you in relation to the football department,” said the manager before Sylvinho’s press conference.

The departure of the coach was one of the main requests from the Corinthians fans after the match this Thursday. The team presented another disappointing performance and was defeated by Alfredo Jaconi. To make matters worse, Fortaleza won their duel with Bahia and overtook Timão in the table. This result prevented the team from earning R$1.6 million in CBF awards.

Sylvinho took over from Corinthians at the end of May this year. The coach ended the year with 40 games in charge of the team, with 15 wins, 13 draws and 12 defeats – an improvement of 48.33%. In the period, the team scored 40 goals and conceded 38.

Corinthians games with coach Sylvinho in 2021

Games played: 40

Points Earned: 58

Benefit: 48.33%

Wins: 15

Ties: 13

Defeats: 12

Goal in favor: 40 (1.00 per game)

Goals against: 38 (0.95 per game)

See more at: Roberto de Andrade, Corinthians Board of Directors and Sylvinho.