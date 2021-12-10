Romanesque broccoli: the vegetable that was once a model brings health benefits

It even looks like a plant that came out of the ocean floor, but it’s just the broccoli romanesco, a vegetable that can surprise your kitchen and your taste buds. Check, this Wednesday (08), the nutrients and vitamins contained in this vegetable and still discover fun facts about her.

First of all, it’s important to say that broccoli romanesco is actually the edible inflorescence. That is, the flower part of a plant, which belongs to a variety of the cauliflower family, broccoli, kale, cabbage and cabbage of Brusselss. Its shape resembles a kind of spiral pine cone, which often makes it used to exemplify fractal forms in nature.

Romanesque broccoli was once a scientific model

Of Italian origin, Romanesque broccoli appeared in Rome and has played a large role in the teaching of botany, as it illustrates the laws of phylotaxis, that is, a pattern of leaf distribution along the stems of plants.

In addition, the plant acted as a model for the highest resolution photo in history, taken through the largest digital camera in the world. The fact happened in 2020, at the Vera Ruben observatory, in Chile. The broccoli romanesco photograph had 3.2 billion pixels and was taken through a sensor tested at the SLAC National Accelerator laboratory.

Therefore, in addition to the curiosities about this vegetable, it is noteworthy that it does not exist only for decorations, despite having an image very similar to certain species of cactus. After all, it is very beneficial to health when introduced into daily food.

Vitamins and nutrients beneficial to the health of this vegetable

Its richness is mainly due to the amount of vitamin C it has, as it increases immunity, preventing flu and fighting free radical actions. Furthermore, it also has a high content of minerals such as calcium; magnesium; phosphor; folic acid; and copper.

Likewise, the vitamin S that broccoli romanesco has is essential for preventing bone diseases such as rickets and osteoporosis. In the meantime, it also confers an anti-inflammatory action, which with chlorophyll helps in the body’s defense system.

This vegetable also has soluble fibers, which help with weight loss and ensure a good functioning of the intestinal transit, in addition to helping in the muscle strengthening process.

In conclusion, broccoli romanesco is also a source of vitamin B9 complex. This is critical for the cognitive system to work correctly. That’s because it makes the brain’s health in perfect condition, especially in the formation of babies since folic acid is essential during pregnancy.