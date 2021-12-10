Romildo Bolzan talks about restructuring Grêmio for next season

After the fall to the Brazilian Championship series B, Grêmio is charged by the fans about a revamping of the squad. According to the president of the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul, Romildo Bolzan, the club will seek alternatives to overcome any difficulties that may arise.

“When we have to restructure the process, we cannot forget everything that is happening, the process has to be organized, let’s see what we can have, who we’re going to count on, what we’re going to keep and what we’re going to rebuild”, stated.

Faced with the shameful campaign of Brasileirão, the Grêmio representative responded about the current context that Grêmio is facing, having to dispute the second tier of Brazilian football.

“It’s just a coincidence. I kill the rest in the chest, we went through a moment of a lot of questioning. We have a structured administration, we are going to have to overcome the financial problems for not having received a place award, which only has until the 16th. We’re going to have to do a huge restructuring”, stressed.

Asked about the future of the club, Romildo Bolzan stressed that the internal political issue is settled.

“The club is experiencing a democratic moment of wide debate and today I am much discussed, much questioned”, he pointed out.

