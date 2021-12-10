Romildo recognizes a new financial reality in Serie B, but projects a strong squad for Grêmio

In addition to the sporting aspect, the downgrade to Series B brings a series of financial consequences to clubs’ coffers. Given this reality, the president of Grêmio, Romildo Bolzan Júnior, guaranteed that the controlled investment policy – which lasts throughout his term – will continue even with Tricolor in the second division and fighting to return to the elite of national football. For this, the team will need to reduce its payroll and “restructure”.

“The club will maintain the same logic. What you receive is what you are able to pay (in salaries). This, of course, will impact everything. On the payroll, on commitments, on renegotiation of contracts, on reorganization of accounts . The concept remains the same. This will force us to be able to hit and assemble the correct team,” he explained at a press conference after the game against Atlético Mineiro.

With several players worn out in the relationship with the fans, Romildo did not anticipate eventual departures, but stressed that he will build a strong squad next season to face all competitions. “We have a huge responsibility for reconstruction. No scorched earth, but building a strong, firm and quality squad that I can compete in Gauchão, Copa do Brasil and Serie B.”

The word restructuring was mentioned several times by the Tricolor representative. President Romildo Bolzan Júnior asked not to make “scorched earth” with the relegation campaign. He argues that there were good moments in this year’s work. “From the point of view of the result, of course, it’s scorched earth. I just think that scorched earth can lead to thinking that everything we’ve done is wrong,” he said.

On effective changes, the president indicated that positions and decisions will begin to appear next week. Now, the Grêmio cast goes on vacation and only returns on January 10th.





See too