Russian biologist, one of the biggest international wildlife traffickers, sentenced to more than 11 years in prison in Brazil | São Paulo

Russian biologist Kirill Sergeevich Kravchenko, 36, was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for trafficking wild animals in Brazil. He was arrested in June this year during Operation Leshy, carried out jointly by the Federal Police, Ibama, the Federal Highway Police and Interpol. The decision is made by the 1st Federal Court of Guarulhos, in Greater São Paulo.

According to Ibama, he is one of the biggest animal traffickers in the world and had contact with buyers on five continents. According to Interpol, the defendant is part of a criminal organization specializing in the international trafficking of animal species, along with three other foreigners, one of whom is of Swedish nationality.

The first arrest took place at São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos, when he was trying to embark for Russia with 294 live animals, on 20 January.

Russian biologist arrested with 100 live animals at Guarulhos Airport

The Russian was caught and arrested after his luggage went through the x-ray machine just before boarding for San Petersburgo. About 50 lizards of three different species, 50 spiders, 25 frogs of five different species and other animals of different species were found.

Most of the animals were in the biologist’s hand luggage.

According to an Ibama inspector, the animals were very poorly packed, in tuppewears, inside the handbag and the checked bag. Many animals died soon after being identified. The lizards were all 44 packed in the same cotton bag, where only one should have been.

When he was arrested, the biologist claimed that the trade in animals is allowed in Russia and was unaware of the prohibition of Brazilian laws, as he was a Russian citizen. He was fined by Ibama and had his passport withheld by the PF, and subsequently released.

The second arrest took place on the Presidente Dutra highway, in Seropédica, Rio de Janeiro, in an action by the Federal Highway Police, on June 18, after the Federal Highway Police stopped the bus where the Russian was and found 320 animals with the biologist .

2 of 4 Biologist arrested with hundreds of live animals at Guarulhos International Airport — Photo: Divulgação/PF Biologist is arrested with hundreds of live animals at Guarulhos International Airport — Photo: Disclosure/PF

“The group has the ability to capture animals anywhere in the world, carrying out expeditions of several days and, on some occasions, contracting the services of natives so that they capture specimens of species of interest for later illegal trafficking. that the group maintains a network of ‘mules’, which usually travel in groups to be able to transport the animals by air”, says the decision.

The sentence was handed down at the 1st Federal Court of Guarulhos, in Greater São Paulo, by Judge Ana Emilia Rodrigues Aires, on December 3rd.

IBAMA said that he had already been monitored since 2017 because he trafficked the animals to sell them in Russia.

The conversations obtained through the defendant’s cell phone show that the accused was involved in obtaining wild animals, as well as in transporting them to other people in the organization. The conversations had references to animal species, some accompanied by values ​​and quantities, including references to their supposed origins, such as Brazil, Czech Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, South Africa, Panama, Namibia, Japan, Vietnam and Angola.

Ibama agents informed that the animals were collected in São Paulo and also in Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul. All were taken to the Butantan Institute.

3 of 4 Biologist arrested with more than 100 live animals at Guarulhos International Airport — Photo: Divulgação/PF Biologist arrested with more than 100 live animals at Guarulhos International Airport — Photo: Disclosure/PF

4 out of 4 Biologist arrested with more than 100 live animals at Guarulhos International Airport — Photo: Divulgação/PF Biologist arrested with more than 100 live animals at Guarulhos International Airport — Photo: Disclosure/PF