Russian movement in Ukraine worries Europeans, Biden mobilizes NATO – International

WASHINGTON – Russia’s recent moves on the Ukrainian border have worried European leaders of a possible invasion of the former Soviet republic. After talking for two hours on Tuesday 7th with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, the American leader, Joe Biden, is now trying to calm the allies of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

According to US intelligence reports, approximately 175,000 Russian soldiers have already moved to the Ukrainian border, despite Moscow’s denial of aggression. The move made Biden promise serious consequences if Putin exceeds his limits. “I made it very clear that if I invade Ukraine, there will be consequences, serious consequences, economic consequences such as have never been seen before,” Biden declared.

Shortly after the meeting, Biden spoke to his counterparts in the UK, France, Germany and Italy. On Thursday, the American leader also called Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski to express support in the face of a possible attack on Moscow.

Zelenski thanked Biden for its constant, firm and determined support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and reaffirmed its commitment to the pursuit of peace, the Ukrainian presidency said in a statement following the conversation.

Biden’s agenda remains filled with promises of conversation with the so-called Nine of Bucharest, a group of Eastern European countries that joined NATO after the 1991 Soviet collapse. The group includes: Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

east european on alert

Shortly after the virtual meeting with Putin, Biden held a press conference that left some Eastern European countries alarmed. The American leader said NATO members had yet to meet with Russia to discuss military moves.

The fear of these countries neighboring Russia is that, in the name of not getting involved militarily on the Ukrainian border, Biden will accept some concessions from Putin. The Russian has demanded that NATO rule out the possibility of making Kiev a member and wants the alliance to end military deployments in eastern European member countries bordering Russia.

“Russia must not, under any circumstances, have a voice over who can and cannot be a member of NATO,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told a news conference. “Moscow’s desire is to divide Europe into spheres of influence. We remember that kind of moment from our own history and we are by no means naive about it.”

Biden’s speech at the press conference that he should meet with “at least four NATO allies” has angered the Baltic countries, who fear they will be excluded from decisions about how to deal with Russia for the benefit of Western European members .

Europeans reinforce threats

In addition to the United States, Kiev also received support from the United States’ main European allies. The new German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, threatened on Wednesday with possible consequences on the development and activation of the Nord Stream II gas pipeline connecting Russia with Germany if Moscow troops invade Ukraine.

“Our position is very clear, we want everyone to respect the inviolability of borders, otherwise everyone should understand that this would have consequences,” he declared in his first interview after assuming power.

The head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, and the president of the Council of Europe, Charles Michel, agreed on the need to impose swift and severe sanctions on Russia if the military escalation intensifies.

The UK and France have also joined the chorus of European voices urging Putin to restrain himself. Britain’s Defense Minister Ben Wallace has urged the Russian president to step back from the border. The French Foreign Ministry warned in a note about the “massive and strategic consequences” that Russia would face in the event of an aggression against Ukraine.

“Any action by Russia to threaten Ukraine’s sovereignty would not only have serious consequences, it would have lasting consequences for Russia,” Wallace said.

Russia fears NATO advance in the East

Russia, which annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014, denies any intention of war with its neighbor but categorically opposes Kiev’s accession to NATO. Moscow is asking for credible legal assurances that this will not happen.

During the high-level meeting, Putin told Biden that Russia has the right to defend its security and that allowing NATO to approach its borders without a reaction would be criminal. He constantly reminds you of the red lines that the organization cannot cross.

“We can only be concerned about the eventuality of Ukraine joining NATO, because that would undoubtedly be accompanied by a deployment of military contingents, bases and weapons that threaten us,” he added.

NATO is an American-led alliance created to oppose the Soviet Union after the end of World War II. In 2008, the group pledged to join two former Soviet republics, Ukraine and Georgia, but without specifying when or how.

Russia saw the offer as a potential threat to its borders and an invasion to the heart of its sphere of influence, the most serious in a series of affronts and humiliations by the West since the fall of the Soviet Union. From the outset, some NATO nations have questioned whether the membership offer was the right move, and it is unclear whether the promise will ever be fulfilled, but predictably, it has fueled an enduring conflict with President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine is currently considered a partner of the organization, but not a member. In other words, member countries are under no obligation to defend the Ukrainians in the event of a Russian invasion. But Putin’s expansion to the borders of Europe would require action in an attempt to contain influence.

Biden has already said that the obligation that binds him to the countries of the Atlantic alliance does not extend to Ukraine, excluding the sending of troops for the time being, since, in his words, the United States has no interest in a direct confrontation with the Russians.

But he warned that a Russian attack would trigger an increased US military presence in Eastern European NATO member countries. He also clearly assured Ukraine that, in the event of an attack, the United States would provide a means of defense.

Kiev will receive small arms and ammunition, shipped this week under a support plan approved by Biden, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby announced Wednesday. In addition, it helps train Ukrainian forces and pledges more than $2.5 billion to bolster an army that collapsed in the face of a Russian incursion to annex Crimea in 2014.

Kiev accuses the Kremlin of supporting pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country, something Moscow denies in an internal conflict that has left more than 13,000 dead. Ukraine pledged this week, before the Christmas holiday, to negotiate a ceasefire, the release of detainees and the reopening of travel in disputed areas in the east./ NEW YORK TIMES, AFP AND REUTERS