Sada Cruzeiro dominates Trentino and guarantees the Brazil x Italy final – Web Vôlei

It is already possible to say: the final of the 2021 World Men’s Club Championship, at the Ginásio Divino Braga, in Betim (MG), will have a Brazilian and an Italian representative in the final on Saturday. This Thursday, at the end of the group stage, the semifinals were confirmed with Sada Cruzeiro x Funvic/Natal on one side and Civitanova x Trentino on the other.

The miners and current world champions remain undefeated and took the lead in their respective groups. This Friday’s round will open at 17:00, with the Italian derby. Then, at 20:30, the Brazilian clash. Sportv and the partnership Nsports/O Tempo show the clashes.

In a categorical way, Sada made a party for its fans. And it showed strength, in addition to a striking feature: the power of the serve.

The game can be divided into two moments: up to 14 to 11 for Trentino in the first set and after that. The Italian team played, in a way, comfortably at the beginning of the duel. The line of passing with four athletes was safe and the ball turn happened naturally. All it took was a sequence of serves by Otávio for the scenario to start to change. And he completely transformed himself with Cachopa in the service. A cross serve, shorter, disrupted Kazyski & Cia. Angelo Lorenzetti even knocked the Bulgarian out of court. But the damage was done and, in the wake of the shots by Lopez, the highest scorer in the partial (five), Cruzeiro closed in 25-19.

Left-handed winger Michieletto, much more driven by Sbertoli, made Trentino try to return to the game in the second set (there were nine points for him). But Sada Cruzeiro had new productive serve passes, with Rodriguinho and Isac aces. And a very balanced distribution of Cachopa, allowing a tie in the score (Wallace, Rodriguinho and Lopez with eight points each in the total of the sets). So, with the minimum difference built in the scoreboard, the victory came with 25-23.

The celestial rhythm was maintained in the third partial. The difference of four points in the mandatory technical stop (12 to 8) showed the irritation of the Italians with the errors, mainly in the serve. Cruzeiro, on the other hand, collected points on the serve, with Wallace, and even stopped Michieletto in the blockade with Otávio. And it was just a matter of time for the game to close by 25 to 18, to the delight of 4,200 people in the gym.