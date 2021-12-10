Sandra Bullock says the system fails on poor people

Ruth Slater is a woman sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing a police officer. During all the years she was imprisoned, her focus was just one: finding her younger sister, who was separated from her at the time of the crime. Once released from jail, Ruth goes to great lengths to see her again. This is the story of “Unforgivable”, a film starring Sandra Bullock that hits Netflix today.

To prepare for the character, the actress told, in an interview with splash, have talked to as many ‘women as possible’ as possible. “I talked to those who were in prison or to those who were just out of jail,” he said. “I was just listening and doing research.”

And by doing the research, you understand that the system is flawed. The system fails poor people. The minute you are born into poverty, there is no system to support you.

According to Bullock, because this discrepancy exists, privileged people — like her — need to do something about it. “To make this movie, for example, which is a story of love, family and sacrifice. It’s about those people who are never recognized for it, never get a light, a thank you, a compliment, and they never get a chance, but still they sacrifice themselves for their family, even when the system fails them.”

For the actress, there is a solution: “We need to do better”. In “Unforgivable”, several events show that one of the great problems of society and the system mentioned by Sandra Bullock is not knowing the whole story of people before judging them. She understands that this was one of the biggest lessons of the film. “It opened my eyes, I didn’t know.”

Rob Morgan is also in the cast and plays Vincent Cross, Ruth Slater’s parole officer. For him, the film shows a part of society that is almost never represented in films: the working class community. “It’s with them that the system fails the most,” he said.

When asked about the biggest difficulty he experienced during the recordings, Morgan joked and said that acting alongside Sandra Bullock was the hardest for him. “Don’t throw me at her feet in every scene and say, ‘Oh my God, I love you, you’re amazing.’

“You did that, it was a little embarrassing…”, joked the actress.

Unforgiven

What can and cannot be forgiven is one of the biggest questions in the film. But in real life, what would be unforgivable for Sandra Bullock?

“Well, so many things, so many things. But what good will it do for me, as a human being, when I can’t forget?”, replied the actress.

Forgiving is not about the other person and their actions, it is about taking that responsibility away from you. Do you want to carry this pain and illness inside your heart, and deprive the rest of your life of joy?

Bullock, however, was adamant about something that would be difficult for her to forgive: “Doing anything to my children.”

love for Brazil

Bullock recalled his visit to Brazil in December 2018, when he came to promote the film “Birdbox”, and he did not spare praise for the country.

“We love Brazil,” he said. “We love the people of Brazil, we love the culture, the way it looks, its love and community.” Finally, the Hollywood star even sent a kiss to the Brazilian pubic.