Sanepar approves investment plan of BRL 9.07 billion between 2022 to 2026

O Board of Directors of Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná (Sanepar) (SAPR3) approved on Thursday, 9 the Program of Investments for the period 2022 to 2026 in the amount of BRL 9.07 billion, according to a relevant fact disclosed by company.

Of the total to be invested in the period in question, BRL 8.15 billion will be allocated to regulatory capex, BRL 7.8 million to solid waste and industrial water.

In addition, R$795.8 million will be aimed at capitalization, while R$119 million will go towards donations from networks.

The investment program includes investments in order to guarantee water supply and its quality; commitments assumed in the concession and program contracts aiming at the universalization of sewage services; demands arising from operational diagnostics of water supply and sanitary sewage systems; environmental compliance; infrastructure administrative, among others

Per year, the amounts will be distributed as follows: BRL 1.74 billion in 2022, BRL 1.84 billion in 2023, BRL 1.93 billion in 2024, BRL 1.84 billion in 2025 and BRL 1 .74 billion in 2026.