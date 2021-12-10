Santander sentenced to indemnify banker after withdrawing from appointment

A court in Madrid, Spain, ordered Santander to pay Italian banker Andrea Orcel 67.8 million euros (almost R$ 430 million) in a famous case in the financial world, in which the executive was appointed to be president. executive of the institution, but the invitation ended up being withdrawn by the Spanish bank.

The dispute between Orcel and the chairman of the board of directors of Santander, Ana Botín, severed a close professional relationship – Orcel had previously been an advisor to Botín’s investment bank – and left the famous financial market executive out of a job.

Orcel and Botín ended up going to court after Spain’s biggest bank backed away from plans to make the former executive of investment bank UBS the chief executive of Santander as a result of a disagreement over his pay.

Orcel had already left UBS to prepare for his new role at Santander.

The court said that the letter offering the post to Orcel was a binding contract and that Santander has to compensate him for the withdrawal.

“The contract was unilaterally and arbitrarily terminated by Santander,” the court said in the decision, which is subject to appeal.

“The situation created by Santander caused Mr Orcel clear moral damage,” according to the decision handed down yesterday and released today.

The court said Santander must pay Orcel 17 million euros (about R$ 105 million) for a signing bonus, 35 million euros (R$ 220 million) for an acquisition-related one, 5.8 million euros (R$35 million) for two years’ salary and 10 million euros (R$65 million) for moral and reputational damages.

Santander must also pay interest from the date of opening the process.

A Santander spokesman said the bank would appeal the decision. Both Orcel’s legal team and a spokesman for the Italian banker declined to comment.

Orcel originally charged Santander €112 million (R$705 million) for breach of contract and career damage due to the bank’s sudden turnaround.

But in May, he withdrew the part of the action that would have required the Spanish bank to hire him. This was after he was named chief executive of UniCredit.

Orcel also reduced the demand to between 66 million and 76 million euros (R$415 million to R$480 million), according to sources close to the matter, a court document and a Santander lawyer.