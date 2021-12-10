São Paulo city hall discards more than 8,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines from people who have not returned to the posts to complete immunization | São Paulo

The City of São Paulo is going to discard more than 8 thousand doses of vaccine from Pfizer. The immunizers are from people who should have returned to the posts to take the second dose and complete the immunization schedule.

Vaccines have reached the maximum thawing period and can no longer be applied to this missing group. “These are doses at the limit of thawing, which will be replaced by new doses as soon as they are sent by the state government,” he told GloboNews this Thursday (9) the municipal secretary of Health, Edson Aparecido.

“The cause of this is the large number of absentees. We have around 500,000 absentees across the city today,” he said.

Aparecido said that the batches will be collected from health posts until this Friday (10), the deadline for the validity of these doses. According to the secretary, they will be taken to the storage centers, where they will be replaced, dose by dose, by new immunizing agents.

The ultimate fate of expired doses, however, remains unclear. The municipal administration says it is awaiting instructions from the state government on what should be done with the material. “We are collecting for our peers and then awaiting guidance from the state for the next procedure.”

The State Department of Health stated, in a note, that “the management rules for any immunobiological with an expired period are defined by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and by the Ministry of Health, in accordance with RDC 222”.

The state secretariat also informed that “it forwards Pfizer’s immunizing agent to municipalities with a validity of up to 30 days, as recommended in the package insert of the drug, and the technical reports of the Ministry of Health” and that “it is up to the municipalities to organize the distribution logistics of immunizing agents and the management of doses, avoiding losses”. The folder also says that it is “available for sending more doses to the Capital and to other municipalities that need it”.

In a statement, the Municipal Health Department stated that, “after being collected, the doses will be stored and kept at the ideal temperature, as directed by the manufacturer, at the Center for Storage and Distribution of Immunobiologicals (CADI) of SMS. The destination of these immunization agents will be defined after a meeting between the State and National Immunization Programs (PEI and PNI)“.

Variants are winning ‘race against vaccines’ because of inequality in application, says WHO

Not sending more vaccines to Africa is ‘big mistake’, experts say

The number of doses under these conditions is preliminary and may be changed later this Thursday. “We are going to take stock by the end of the day to see the quantity. At first, we think that it should not exceed around 8,000 to 10,000 doses,” stated the secretary.

The secretary relativized the seriousness of discarding vaccines. The city’s immunization scenario does not match the reality of other places around the world, which continue with low immunization rates due to lack of doses.

“It’s a very small amount, which won’t interfere with the logistics we have today. We have a large amount of Pfizer available and we are currently receiving 49,000 doses of Janssen so that we can apply it as a booster dose to those people who took Janssen as a dose. unique,” said Aparecido.

What vaccine is this? Pfizer Biotech