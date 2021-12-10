Sarah Poncio and Jonathan Couto are forced to return foster child to biological mother

Separated two months ago, Sarah Pontius and Jonathan Couto have just lost custody of their adopted son, Joshua, to the little one’s biological mother. The two-year-old baby had been with the couple since early 2020. Sarah’s staff issued a press release commenting on the case.

“On becoming aware of the facts, the Poncio family found themselves in a situation that no family should experience: the irreparable loss of a child,” he says. According to them, the adoption process took place due to the “hope of rescuing a child in a situation of social vulnerability”, and that “were supported by the law, in addition to the approval and good understanding of both parties”.

“A mother’s love is an inexplicable feeling and capable of doing everything for the little ones. The separation of a family with your baby is an injury that can never be healed. Sarah appreciates the messages of support and prayers given through social media. We continue to wish all the best for Josué, who will always have his place in the Poncio family’s home”, concludes the statement.

Sarah made a publication commenting on the event. “When I met Joshua, I became a mother once again. Throughout our entire experience, I shared all the love I could with this baby, who so deserved affection and affection. No matter what they say, I will forever be your mother. I took care of him with zeal, nurtured him with a caress, and lived his life in every cell of my body. I lost a child. My son was taken from me! I’m broken inside, as if my house has been invaded, and my home, which has always given me security, has been violated. I need to find strength. My other children depend on it. But for now, I can only pray. Ask God to accompany my son and never forsake him. And when you need it, I’ll be here. Because a mother never ceases to be a mother. Our love has no distance, validity or DNA. Our love, MY love, is unceasing, unchanging and infinite”, he wrote.

Josué’s biological mother lives in the city of Fortaleza, Ceará and, according to information from a gossip profile, she is “psychologically very bad” and “wanting the child anyway”. Sarah and Jonathan are already parents of João and José.

