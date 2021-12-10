Sarah Poncio and Jonathan Couto return adopted son to biological mother – Famous

Sarah Poncio and her three children, Jos, Joo and Josu (photo: Reproduo/Instagram )

After the end of marriage between



Sarah Pontius



and



Jonathan Couto



, the couple had a sad outcome to the process of adopting



josu



. According to the website



On the small screen,



the child’s biological mother, who lives in Cear, claims to be psychologically ill and wants custody of the child back. She already has another child and wants the boy to spend time with his brother.

The advice of



Sarah



confirmed the information on Thursday (09), through a note, in which he states that



“The public comes to pronounce on the decision of Josu Marcio’s biological mother to request custody of the child, interrupting an adoption process already underway, initiated by Sarah. Upon learning of the facts, the Poncio family found themselves in a situation where no family should experience: the irreparable loss of a child.”



The text still moves when it states that



Sarah



and



josu



connected at first glance, citing the child’s pain at the breakup.



“The decision to adopt Josu was based on the hope of rescuing a child in a situation of social vulnerability, providing a suitable home, full of love and affection. The entire process was supported by the law, as well as the approval and well-understanding of both parts”,



starts the announcement.

The famous one even shared a video sequence with



josu



this morning (09), on Instagram Stories, in one of them, he calls



Sarah



in



“mommy”



for the first time.



Gabi Brandt



also posted pictures of the son



David



with the cousin.