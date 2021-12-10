Sarah Poncio and Jonathan Couto return adopted son to biological mother – Famous

After the end of marriage between
Sarah Pontius
and
Jonathan Couto
, the couple had a sad outcome to the process of adopting
josu
. According to the website
On the small screen,
the child’s biological mother, who lives in Cear, claims to be psychologically ill and wants custody of the child back. She already has another child and wants the boy to spend time with his brother.
The advice of
Sarah
confirmed the information on Thursday (09), through a note, in which he states that
“The public comes to pronounce on the decision of Josu Marcio’s biological mother to request custody of the child, interrupting an adoption process already underway, initiated by Sarah. Upon learning of the facts, the Poncio family found themselves in a situation where no family should experience: the irreparable loss of a child.”
The text still moves when it states that
Sarah
and
josu
connected at first glance, citing the child’s pain at the breakup.
“The decision to adopt Josu was based on the hope of rescuing a child in a situation of social vulnerability, providing a suitable home, full of love and affection. The entire process was supported by the law, as well as the approval and well-understanding of both parts”,
starts the announcement.
“That said, Josu has become an essential part of Sarah’s reality, he has become, in fact, a son. Mother’s love is an inexplicable feeling and capable of doing everything for the little ones, The separation of a family with her baby is a wound that can never be healed. Sarah appreciates the messages of support and prayers given through social media.”
affirm the grade
The famous one even shared a video sequence with
josu
this morning (09), on Instagram Stories, in one of them, he calls
Sarah
in
“mommy”
for the first time.
Gabi Brandt
also posted pictures of the son
David
with the cousin.
“We continue to wish Josu all the best, who will always have his place in the Poncio family home”
Finalizes the communiqué