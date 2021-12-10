Sarah Poncio and Jonathan Couto will have to return foster child to biological mother · TV News

Sarah Poncio and Jonathan Couto were prevented from continuing the process of adopting Josué, two years old, who had been with the couple since the beginning of 2020. The boy’s biological mother went to court to request custody of the child, which was granted.

Sarah’s office confirmed the information on Thursday (9) in a note released to the press. The couple, who separated two months ago, have custody of their two biological children, João and José. Couto is also Madalena’s father, the result of his relationship with Letícia Almeida.

“On learning the facts, the Poncio family found themselves in a situation that no family should experience: the irreparable loss of a child,” the statement said. According to the statement, the adoption was based on “the hope of rescuing a child in a situation of social vulnerability” and the process “was supported by the law, in addition to the approval and good understanding of both parties”.

“A mother’s love is an inexplicable feeling and capable of doing everything for the little ones. The separation of a family with her baby is an injury that can never be healed. Sarah appreciates the messages of support and prayers made through social media. wishing all the best for Josué, who will always have his place in the Poncio family’s home”, concluded the press office.

Hours after the publication of the note, the digital influencer herself published a text. “When I met Joshua, I became a mother once more. Throughout our experience, I shared all the love I could with this baby, who so deserved affection and affection. No matter what they say, I will be his mother forever. . I took care of him with zeal, nurtured with affection and lived his life in every cell of my body,” wrote Sarah on her social network.

She stated that she feels “lost” and reported the pain of having to return the child. “I lost a son. My son was taken from me! I’m broken inside, as if my house had been invaded, and my home, which always provided me with security, had been violated”, he vented.

“I need to find strength. My other children depend on it. But for now, all I can do is pray. Ask God to accompany my child and never forsake him. And when I need him, I’ll be here. Because a mother never ceases to be a mother. our love has no distance, validity or DNA. Our love, MY love, is incessant, unalterable and infinite,” concluded Sarah.

The news that Joshua’s custody had been claimed was reported on the Instagram entertainment profile labeled Caso Família. The publication clarifies that Joshua’s biological mother is “psychologically bad” and “wants her son back anyway.” The boy’s biological family lives in the city of Fortaleza, Ceará.

Saulo Poncio, Sarah’s brother, made a post at dawn on Thursday (9) with a black background and the words “The End”. Sarah’s sister-in-law Gabi Brandt published photos of the boy playing with his children.

Check out the text published by Sarah in full below.