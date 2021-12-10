Sarah Poncio loses custody of her adopted son, Joshua: ‘I’m broke’ – Entertainment

Sarah Poncio used her social networks to talk about the pain she is feeling after the court interrupts the process of adopting her son Joshua. This is because the boy’s biological mother, aged 2, asked for his custody back and said that she was experiencing a depressive moment because she misses him.

The influencer regretted the decision and said she was feeling lost for having to return her son. “No one can explain what it is to be a mother. For example, I cannot visualize myself before my children. They are, and will forever be, a part of my soul. When I met Joshua, I became a mother once more. Throughout our entire experience, I shared all the love I could with this baby, who so deserved affection and affection. No matter what you say, I will be his mother forever. every cell in my body.”

Sarah also said that she will always love the little one and that she never needed DNA evidence to validate it. “Today, I feel lost. The images seem blurry and the words are just noises. I lost a child. My child was taken from me! I am broken inside, as if my house had been invaded and my home, which always provided me with safety, Had been raped. I need to find strength. My other children depend on it. But for now, I can only pray. Ask God to accompany my child and never forsake him. And when I need him, I’ll be here. Because a mother, never ceases to be mother. Our love has no distance, validity or DNA. Our love, MY love, is ceaseless, unchanging and infinite.”

In addition to Josué, Sarah is the mother of João, age 5, and João, age 3. All are the result of the influencer’s relationship with singer Jonathan Couto.

See the publication: