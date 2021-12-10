Sarah Poncio’s adopted son will return to his biological mother

posted on 12/09/2021 5:36 PM



(credit: Reproduction/Instagram @sarah)

Sarah Poncio announced this Thursday (9/12) that she will have to return Joshua to her biological mother. The two-year-old was in the process of being adopted by her and former Jonathan Couto. A statement was released to the press regarding the matter.

In the statement, they inform that the child’s biological mother requested custody, interrupting the adoption process that was already underway, initiated by Sarah, and regret the case. “Upon becoming aware of the facts, the Poncio family found themselves in a situation that no family should experience: the irreparable loss of a child”, he says in an excerpt.

“At the first eye contact, Sarah felt connected with Joshua. The decision to adopt Josué was based on the hope of rescuing a child in a situation of social vulnerability, providing a suitable home, full of love and affection”, he continues. They explain that the entire process ran with the support of the law, in addition to the approval and well-understanding of both the biological mother and the influencer. “That said, Joshua became an essential part of Sarah’s reality, he became, in fact, a son,” he added.

“A mother’s love is an inexplicable feeling and capable of doing everything for the little ones. The separation of a family with your baby is an injury that can never be healed. Sarah appreciates the messages of support and prayers given through social media. We continue to wish all the best for Josué, who will always have his place in the Poncio family’s home”, he concludes.

Sarah expressed herself on Instagram in an emotional post. In it she talks about motherhood and how Joshua will always be her son. “A mother never ceases to be a mother. Our love has no distance, validity or DNA. Our love, my love, is unceasing, unchanging and infinite”, he wrote. She also posted a series of stories with the boy, including one where he says “mommy” for the first time.