Scams against customers make banks pressure telephone operators – 12/08/2021 -Panel SA

Pressured by customers who have frequently fallen into scams applied through cell phones, banks have demanded from Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) measures to close loopholes in the systems of telephone operators that have been exploited by the scammers.

Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) pointed out to the regulatory agency three points of vulnerability in the systems that have harmed bank account holders.

According to the banks, in several cases fraudsters have deceived customers with calls identified with numbers equal to those of call centers and bank branches. Such cases caused losses of R$ 60 million in the first half of this year, according to Febraban.

In a letter sent to Anatel this year, the association stated that many scams involving the use of customers’ personal data to exchange cell phone chips have the cooperation of employees and pointed to the SMS service as a frequent channel for fraudulent messages.

Febraban sent letters to Anatel to address the matter in September last year and again in October this year. In December, the agency recommended some adjustments to telephone operators, but the problems continued, according to the association of banks.

With Ricardo Balthazar (interim), Andressa Motter and Ana Paula Branco