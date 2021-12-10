Scientists unveil first microscope image of Ômicron variant

Scientists at the University of Hong Kong School of Medicine (HKU) have captured for the first time the image of the Ômicron variant under a microscope.

The information was released on Wednesday (8), on the university’s website. The photos show a monkey kidney cell infected with the new strain of coronavirus.

The analysis of the images also makes it possible to identify the “Spike” protein, a structure that the virus uses to infect the organism.

Ômicron has dozens of mutations in this protein, and therefore is a variant of concern to the World Health Organization (WHO). Vaccines act on this structure of the virus, which means that the large number of changes can reduce the effectiveness of vaccines against this strain. However, experts say that more research must be done to understand the effect that the variant has on immunizers.

The photos released this week were taken by Professors John Nicholls, from the Department of Pathology at HKU and Malik Peiris, director of virology at the HKU School of Public Health.

On November 27, researchers at the Bambino Gesù hospital in Rome released the first graphical representation of the Ômicron.

According to the scientists, the large number of mutations does not necessarily mean that the variant is more dangerous, but that the virus is adapting to the human species.

Vaccine manufacturers already say that the immunizers could be adapted to fight the new variant. Pfizer announced that three doses of the vaccine neutralize the new strain.

Ômicron in the world

Specialists are pressing the Brazilian government to adopt tougher measures against covid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, such as the vaccine passport.

This Tuesday (7), the Minister of Health Marcelo Queiroga announced that foreigners who come to Brazil will have to undergo a quarantine period of five days. The measure takes effect on Saturday (11). Those who were immunized up to 14 days before boarding can enter the country without quarantining.

According to the CNN Agency survey, at least 58 countries have reported cases of the Ômicron variant.

*with information from Lucas Rocha and Emylly Alves