Secrecy of people living with HIV, chronic hepatitis, leprosy and tuberculosis approved — Senate News

The Senate approved, this Wednesday (8), a project that requires the preservation of confidentiality on the condition of a person infected with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), chronic hepatitis (HBV and HCV) and a person with leprosy and tuberculosis, within the scope of health services; of educational establishments; of workplaces; public administration; of public safety; judicial processes and written and audiovisual media. The approved text was a substitute for the Chamber of Deputies (PL 315/2021) to PLS 380/2013, authored by senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), and was reported in plenary by senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE).

The text prohibits the disclosure, whether by public or private agents, of information that allows the identification of these people. Professional secrecy, on the other hand, can only be broken in cases determined by law, for just cause or by express authorization from the person with the virus. If the person is a minor, it will depend on authorization from the legal guardian.

As it was modified by the deputies, the proposal was returned for further analysis in the Senate. Now, the matter goes to presidential approval.

Secrecy

The health services, public or private, and the operators of private health care plans are obliged to protect the information related to these people, as well as to guarantee the confidentiality of the information that eventually allows the identification of this condition. The obligation to preserve confidentiality falls on all health professionals and health workers.

The proposal also establishes that care in health services, public or private, will be organized in such a way as not to allow the identification, by the general public, of the condition of a person living with infection by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and hepatitis chronic diseases (HBV and HCV) and of people with leprosy and tuberculosis.

surveys

The bill establishes that inquiries or legal proceedings involving the person living with the aforementioned diseases must provide the necessary means to guarantee the confidentiality of information about this condition. Any disclosure of a fact object of investigation or judgment cannot provide information that allows its identification.

In a judgment in which it is not possible to maintain the confidentiality of this condition, access to the sessions will only be allowed to directly interested parties and their respective lawyers.

Sanctions

Failure to comply with the provisions of the Law subjects the offending public or private agent to the sanctions provided for in article 52 of Law No. 13.709/2018, the so-called General Data Protection Law (LGPD), as well as other applicable administrative sanctions, and obliges them to indemnify the victim for material and moral damages.

The penalties provided for in the LGPD, as well as compensation for moral damages caused to the victim, will be applied in double when the disclosure of information about the person’s condition is practiced by agents who, by virtue of their profession or the position they hold, are obliged to the preservation of confidentiality about this condition, and to be characterized as intentional and with the intention of causing harm or offense.

Among the sanctions provided for in article 52 of the LGPD are: warning, indicating the deadline for taking corrective measures; simple fine, of up to 2% of the revenue of a legal entity governed by private law, group or conglomerate in Brazil in its last fiscal year, excluding taxes, limited, in total, to R$50 million per infringement; daily fine; publication of the infraction after it has been properly investigated and confirmed its occurrence; blocking of the personal data to which the infringement refers until its regularization; deletion of the personal data to which the infringement refers.

Changes

The rapporteur, senator Rogério Carvalho, stated that the innovations made in the Chamber of Deputies were welcome, including people with hepatitis B or C, tuberculosis or leprosy in the original proposal. According to him, an amendment to the wording was also adopted to replace, throughout the text of the project and in its summary, the expression “carrier of”, in the expressions “carrier of the human immunodeficiency virus” or “carrier of HIV”, by the expression “person who lives with”.

For Rogério Carvalho, there is no doubt that the population of HIV-positive people is stigmatized and daily suffers from prejudice and other social barriers that prevent them from enjoying full citizenship, as their access to employment, education and other rights are directly affected.

— Discriminations occur from the moment this health condition is known, even if it does not influence their performance at work or in other activities, because the evolution of the treatment of this disease has allowed a great improvement in the expectation and quality of life of the affected individuals,” he said in Plenary.

Another modification promoted by the Deputies is the removal of the characterization as a crime of disclosing that the person is living with the HIV virus, hepatitis B or C, tuberculosis or leprosy, to expressly mention art. 52 of the General Data Protection Act (LGPD).

— In our assessment, the amendment proposed by the Substitute does not imply any mitigation of the consequences of the breach of confidentiality, as the Penal Code, notably in its arts. 153 and 154, remains applicable to the aforementioned conduct, even without express mention, so that the interpretation of the facts may lead the criminal prosecution authorities to criminally prosecute the offenders. Even so, it would be prudent to subject violators to well-defined administrative sanctions, pursuant to art. 52 of the LGPD – argued.

The rapporteur promoted a redrafting of article 6, without changing the merits, to make the text clearer and remove doubts about interpretation.

Red loop

The author of the bill, senator Randolfe Rodrigues, highlighted that the proposal meets the desire of the national movement of people living with these diseases, which has long wanted the approval of the bill, which has been in the National Congress since 2018.

— We have in Brazil 920 thousand people living with HIV. Almost one million Brazilians are living with HIV. The absence of confidentiality is one of the circumstances that most embarrass people. Today, with advances in science, it is perfectly understandable and it is necessary to be assured, to be guaranteed to these people, the civilizing right, the basic humanitarian right to secrecy – highlighted the congressman.

Randolfe also informed that in Brazil there are more than 254,000 people diagnosed with the hepatitis B virus and more than 262,000 people diagnosed with the hepatitis C virus. He praised the work done by the rapporteur in the Senate and Chamber of Deputies, Deputy Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP).

— Above all, senator Rogério, this matter is a ‘go there’ in the possibilities of discrimination that were, unfortunately, endorsed by the Brazilian State. Establishing, guaranteeing confidentiality is a right for these people, and it is a victory above all for the national movement of people living with these diseases,” he said.

Randolfe stated that it is essential to seek the attention of the President of the Republic so that the matter, of a humanitarian nature, is not subject to any kind of veto.

— We are approving the month of the red ribbon, in the month that starts with December 1st, which is the World Day to Fight AIDS. It is a more than adequate tribute that the National Congress pays to these people and I pray for the sanction of the President of the Republic – he highlighted.