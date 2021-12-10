Secret Truths 2: Walcyr Carrasco speaks for the first time about the departure of Camila Queiroz: “It wasn’t easy for me”

Caught by surprise! The sudden departure of Camila Queiroz from “Secret Truths 2”, before the end of the recordings, surprised not only the fans, but also the author of the novel, Walcyr Carrasco. The playwright told Gshow’s “Novela das Nove” podcast that losing his protagonist was a shock.

Camila had disagreements regarding her contract and could not reach a consensus. In the last days of recording, the star left the production in which the main character lived. “What happened I never saw happen… I prefer not to go into details, because it was her issue with the network. But, I’ve never seen it happen, someone in the home stretch has a problem like that. I prefer not to talk too much, let it hang in the air. It wasn’t easy for me, no“, admitted Walcyr.

Even so, the author tried to minimize the consequences of the departure of Angel’s interpreter from the soap opera. “It impacted, it was difficult, but we overcame ourselves and it turned out really good. We had recordings [com Camila Queiroz] even from the last chapter. So it’s not something that the story has been cut, none of that, because we already had recordings“, said.

Even before the end of the second season, there were already rumors that a third part could happen, something the author appreciates. “I hope so, I believe there will be [uma terceira temporada]. But we know that these things only happen when there is a decision, an order. So I believe it will happen, yes, but not immediately“, he pointed out.

“Secret Truths 2” consists of 50 chapters, which were released in blocks of 10 chapters every 15 days. Next week, the 15th, the outcome of the production will arrive at Globoplay, but the author made a mystery about how this finale will be. A speculation among fans of the soap opera is that Angel would also have been responsible for the death of Gui (Gabriel Leone), as it was for Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi).

“It’s a valid question: Angel may have killed Bill. Or not…“, left in the air Walcyr. The author also talked about introducing erotic scenes into the soap opera, and how this can encourage audiences to be more open about their own sexuality.

“I am a person who believe in freedom. I think that talking about these themes, exposing them in some way, is a form of freedom, of saying that people can be what they want to be. That is great. It’s very difficult for people to understand that they have nothing to do with other people’s lives. Each one has to go their own way and live their freedom“, he analyzed.

During the chat, the author also talked about his successful trajectory on television, and gave his opinion on what would be the secret for a successful soap opera. “The real secret is the delivery of the author, he has to deliver himself to the project. I don’t believe in that person who writes technically. I’m writing with my heart, as I feel the characters“he said.

Unbeatable champion of numbers, in the most diverse time slots, Carrasco confirmed that he is concerned with the audiences of his plots. “Look, I don’t think you can make soap operas or any popular product without thinking about success, in terms of audience. If making a soap opera requires industrial gear, you cannot think that you are going to make a project so expensive, with so many people, and that nothing will happen. There is pressure to succeed, but it is not outside. I put this pressure on myself: it has to work“he concluded.