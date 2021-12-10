see classified teams, pots and possible games

The group stage of the current edition of the Champions League ended this afternoon. In a game that had to be postponed because of the snow, Villarreal beat Atalanta away from home and secured themselves in the round of 16 of the continental tournament.

Now, there are 16 teams left in the competition, which will have the next phase starting next year. From now on, all clashes are eliminatory and, except for the final, the teams will act in the knockout scheme, with round-trip matches.

Uefa will draw, at 7:45 (GMT) on Monday (13), all round of 16 games.

The top eight from each bracket are in pot 1, while clubs that finished 2nd in their groups fill pot 2 — in the round of 16, it will not be possible for one club to face another club in the same pot.

See all classifieds and their respective pots:

Pot 1: Manchester City, Liverpool, Ajax, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Lille and Juventus.

Pot 2: PSG, Atletico Madrid, Sporting, Inter Milan, Benfica, Villarreal, RB Salzburg and Chelsea.

The highlight of the 2nd “platoon” is PSG, from Messi, Neymar, Mbappé and company. The French team ranked behind Manchester City in Group A and can face, for example, clubs like Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Defending Champions League champions Chelsea are also in pot 2 and will certainly have a tough time ahead of them with opponents on the other side of the bracket.