See the most searched series and movies on Google in 2021

Google revealed last Wednesday (9) its traditional list with the most searched terms of the year. The list shows the top trends by category, including Entertainment, News, Sport, Environment and more.

In the world of series, the most sought after programs were not surprising, as they were some of the most talked about series on social networks: Round 6 and Bridgerton. The two most searched titles of 2021 are from Netflix, which was even the top content producer on the list. Disney+ appears in second place, with WandaVision and Loki among the most sought after.

Check out:

Most searched series and movies on Google

1. Round 6 – Netflix

two. Bridgerton – Netflix

3. WandaVision – Disney+

4. Snake Kai – Netflix

5. Loki – Disney+

6. sweet tooth – Netflix

7. Lupine – Netflix

8. Ginny and Georgia – Netflix

9. True Beauty – Prime Video

10. BBB21

On the Brazil list, other series appear in the ranking, such as Maid and sex education.

1. Round 6

two. Bridgerton

3. Invisible City

4. sweet tooth

5. Wandavision

6. Snake Kai

7. Lupine

8. sex education

9. Maid

10. Loki

In addition to the television category, the search giant also revealed which were the most searched movies on the site. See the full list:

1. eternal – Disney/Disney+

two. Black Widow – Disney/Disney+

3. Dune – Warner/HBO Max

4. Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings – Disney/Disney+

5. Red alert – Netflix

6. Mortal Kombat – Warner/HBO Max

7. Cruella – Disney/Disney+

8. Halloween Kills – Universal/Peacock

9. Godzilla vs. Kong – Warner/ HBO Max

10. army of the dead – Netflix

So, which series or movie on the list surprised you? Tell us in the comments!