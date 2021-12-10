See the most searched terms by Brazilians in 2021

The complete list can be accessed through Google Trends, which is the platform to identify the most searched terms in real time.

Every year, the world’s largest and most popular internet search platform, Google, has made a terms retrospective most sought after in searches. In Brazil, research by singer Marília Mendonça was highlighted, considering that the beloved queen of suffering died after a plane crash.

Serial killer Lázaro Barbosa, who mobilized a large police force, also appeared in the retrospective. Altogether, Google ranks terms by 18 categories:

Searches of the Year – which is a general classification of all terms;

– which is a general classification of all terms; events – That searches terms of the events that provoked searches;

– That searches terms of the events that provoked searches; How to make – category that classifies tutorials, such as “How to make lasagna”;

– category that classifies tutorials, such as “How to make lasagna”; What? – You search for answers about something, like “What is snuff”;

– You search for answers about something, like “What is snuff”; deaths – Usually looking for personalities who died during the year, in this list, we can classify the first placed as Marília Mendonça and MC Kevin;

– Usually looking for personalities who died during the year, in this list, we can classify the first placed as Marília Mendonça and MC Kevin; Films – brings together the most searched movies on the platform;

– brings together the most searched movies on the platform; Series – gathers the most searched series;

– gathers the most searched series; TV shows – most searched program names;

– most searched program names; Music (Lyric) – lyrics of the most searched songs;

– lyrics of the most searched songs; personalities – refers to the most sought after personalities;

– refers to the most sought after personalities; football clubs – are the most sought after football clubs;

– are the most sought after football clubs; Close to me – in this category are the terms of places closest to the region of the searcher;

– in this category are the terms of places closest to the region of the searcher; How much – search for product prices;

– search for product prices; Olympic Athletes – Search grew a lot during the Olympics that took place this year and refers to names of athletes;

– Search grew a lot during the Olympics that took place this year and refers to names of athletes; Revenues – searches for recipes for certain dishes;

– searches for recipes for certain dishes; Beauty – are usually terms referring to beauty tips;

– are usually terms referring to beauty tips; became meme – are the facts and people who became a meme on the internet;

– are the facts and people who became a meme on the internet; How to be – related searches, above all, about behavior.

Terms related to COVID-19 were searched a lot, such as “Covid-19 vaccine near me”, “What does Ômicron mean”, “What is Comorbidity”, among others. There was also a great explosion during this year, the search for information on social benefits, such as Auxílio Brasil and Auxílio Emergencial.

The complete and detailed list can be accessed through Google Trends, which is Google’s platform to identify the most searched terms in real time.