See the winners of The Game Awards 2021; It Takes Two is GOTY

The Game Awards 2021 took place this Thursday night, December 9, and awarded the best games of the year.

Remembering that the award is made up of 90% by a jury and 10% by the general public. See the list of winners below (games in bold are the winners).

Game of the Year:

DEATHLOOP

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank

Resident Evil Village

Players’ Voice

Forza Horizon 5

Infinite Halo

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Resident Evil Village

Best Game Direction:

DEATHLOOP

It Takes Two

return

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank

Best Art Direction:

The Artful Escape

DEATHLOOP

Kena

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank

Best Narrative:

DEATHLOOP

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Best Score (Best Soundtrack):

The Artful Escape

cyberpunk 2077

DEATHLOOP

Guardians of the Galaxy

NieR Replicant

Best Audio Design:

DEATHLOOP

Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank

Resident Evil Village

return

Best Performance:

Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)

Giancarlo Esposito as Antom Castillo (Far Cry 6)

Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (DEATHLOOP)

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (DEATHLOOP)

Best Action:

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry 2

DEATHLOOP

Far Cry 6

return

Best Action/Adventure:

Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Ratchet & Clank

Resident Evil Village

Psychonauts 2

Best Indie (Best Indie Game):

12 Minutes

death’s door

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Incryption

loop hero

Best Ongoing (Best Service Game):

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)

FINAL FANTASY XIV (SQUARE ENIX)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)

Best Indie Debut (Best First Game from an Indie Studio):

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Sable (Shedworks/Raw Fury)

The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)

The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers)

Valheim (Iron Gate/Coffee Stain)

Games for Impact:

Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games/Skybound Games)

Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)

Chicory (Greg Lobanow, Alexis dean-Jones, Lena Raine, Madeline Berger, A Shell in the Pit/Finji)

Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)

At Longer Home (Humble Grove, Hana Lee, Col Davison, Adrienne Lombardo, Eli Rainsberry/Fellow Traveler)

Best Community Support:

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

FINAL FANTASY XIV (SQUARE ENIX)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Best Mobile Game:

Fantasian (Mistwalker)

Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)

League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)

MARVEL Future Revolution (Netmarble)

Pokemon Unite (TiMi Studios/The Pokemon Company)

Best VR/AR (Best VR/AR Game):

Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)

I Expect You To Die 2 (Schell Games)

Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studios)

Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios)

Sniper Elite VR (Coatsink/Just Add Water/Rebellion Developments)

Best Role Playing (Best RPG):

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)

Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco)

Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus/Sega)

Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)

Best Fighting:

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (CyberConnect2/Sega)

Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works)

Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread/Delightworks)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill)

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega)

Best Family:

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Mario Party Superstars (NDcube/Nintendo)

New Pokémon Snap (Bandai Namco/The Pokémon Company/Nintendo)

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo)

WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

Best Sports/Racing (Best Racing/Sports Game):

F1 2021 (Codemasters/EA Sports)

FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone)

Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy/Ubisoft)

Best Sim/Strategy (Best Strategy/Simulator Game):

Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion Developments)

Humankind (Amplitude Studios/Sega)

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Return)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio/Xbox Game Studios)

Best Multiplayer:

Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Knockout City (Velan Studios/EA)

Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)

New World (Amazon Games)

Valheim (Iron Gate Studio/Coffee Stain)

Most Anticipated:

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)

Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)

Innovation in Accessibility:

Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Creative Bytes Studios/Falling Squirrel)

Content Creator of the Year:

dream

Fuslie

gauls

Ibai

TheGrefg

Best Esports Game:

Call of Duty (Activsion)

CS:GO (Valve)

DOTA2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Best Esports Athlete:

Chris “Sim” Lehr

Heo “ShowMaker” Su

Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostylyev

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo

Best Esports Team:

Atlanta FaZe (COD)

DWG KIA (LOL)

Natus Vincere (CS:GO)

Sentinels (Valorant)

Team Spirit (DOTA2)

Best Esports Coach:

Airat “Silent” Gaziev

Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi

James “Crowder” Crowder

Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun

Best Esports Event: