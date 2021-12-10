See the winners of The Game Awards 2021; It Takes Two is GOTY

The Game Awards 2021 took place this Thursday night, December 9, and awarded the best games of the year.
Remembering that the award is made up of 90% by a jury and 10% by the general public. See the list of winners below (games in bold are the winners).
Game of the Year:
- DEATHLOOP
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank
- Resident Evil Village
Players’ Voice
- Forza Horizon 5
- Infinite Halo
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Resident Evil Village
Best Game Direction:
- DEATHLOOP
- It Takes Two
- return
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank
Best Art Direction:
- The Artful Escape
- DEATHLOOP
- Kena
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank
Best Narrative:
- DEATHLOOP
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
Best Score (Best Soundtrack):
- The Artful Escape
- cyberpunk 2077
- DEATHLOOP
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- NieR Replicant
Best Audio Design:
- DEATHLOOP
- Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & Clank
- Resident Evil Village
- return
Best Performance:
- Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)
- Giancarlo Esposito as Antom Castillo (Far Cry 6)
- Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (DEATHLOOP)
- Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)
- Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (DEATHLOOP)
Best Action:
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry 2
- DEATHLOOP
- Far Cry 6
- return
Best Action/Adventure:
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread
- Ratchet & Clank
- Resident Evil Village
- Psychonauts 2
Best Indie (Best Indie Game):
- 12 Minutes
- death’s door
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Incryption
- loop hero
Best Ongoing (Best Service Game):
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)
- FINAL FANTASY XIV (SQUARE ENIX)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)
Best Indie Debut (Best First Game from an Indie Studio):
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Sable (Shedworks/Raw Fury)
- The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)
- The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers)
- Valheim (Iron Gate/Coffee Stain)
Games for Impact:
- Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games/Skybound Games)
- Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)
- Chicory (Greg Lobanow, Alexis dean-Jones, Lena Raine, Madeline Berger, A Shell in the Pit/Finji)
- Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)
- At Longer Home (Humble Grove, Hana Lee, Col Davison, Adrienne Lombardo, Eli Rainsberry/Fellow Traveler)
Best Community Support:
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- FINAL FANTASY XIV (SQUARE ENIX)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Best Mobile Game:
- Fantasian (Mistwalker)
- Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)
- League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)
- MARVEL Future Revolution (Netmarble)
- Pokemon Unite (TiMi Studios/The Pokemon Company)
Best VR/AR (Best VR/AR Game):
- Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)
- I Expect You To Die 2 (Schell Games)
- Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studios)
- Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios)
- Sniper Elite VR (Coatsink/Just Add Water/Rebellion Developments)
Best Role Playing (Best RPG):
- Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
- Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
- Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco)
- Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus/Sega)
- Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)
Best Fighting:
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (CyberConnect2/Sega)
- Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works)
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread/Delightworks)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill)
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega)
Best Family:
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Mario Party Superstars (NDcube/Nintendo)
- New Pokémon Snap (Bandai Namco/The Pokémon Company/Nintendo)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
Best Sports/Racing (Best Racing/Sports Game):
- F1 2021 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
- FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone)
- Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy/Ubisoft)
Best Sim/Strategy (Best Strategy/Simulator Game):
- Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion Developments)
- Humankind (Amplitude Studios/Sega)
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Return)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio/Xbox Game Studios)
Best Multiplayer:
- Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Knockout City (Velan Studios/EA)
- Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
- New World (Amazon Games)
- Valheim (Iron Gate Studio/Coffee Stain)
Most Anticipated:
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
- Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)
- Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)
Innovation in Accessibility:
- Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Creative Bytes Studios/Falling Squirrel)
Content Creator of the Year:
- dream
- Fuslie
- gauls
- Ibai
- TheGrefg
Best Esports Game:
- Call of Duty (Activsion)
- CS:GO (Valve)
- DOTA2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Best Esports Athlete:
- Chris “Sim” Lehr
- Heo “ShowMaker” Su
- Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
- Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostylyev
- Tyson “TenZ” Ngo
Best Esports Team:
- Atlanta FaZe (COD)
- DWG KIA (LOL)
- Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
- Sentinels (Valorant)
- Team Spirit (DOTA2)
Best Esports Coach:
- Airat “Silent” Gaziev
- Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov
- Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi
- James “Crowder” Crowder
- Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun
Best Esports Event:
- 2021 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
- The International 2021
- Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters