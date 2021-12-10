see which teams will compete in the Copa Libertadores

The Brazilian Championship ended tonight, and the nine national teams that will play in the Copa Libertadores 2022 have been defined. In all, 44 of the 47 clubs that will participate in the tournament next season have already been defined — only one spot for Bolivia and two remain to be filled. of Colombia.

Athletico-PR is the only Brazilian club that got a spot even outside the G8. The team has the right to compete in the continental tournament —already in the group stage— for having won this year’s Copa Sudamericana.

Of the top eight placed at Brasileirão, only the 7th (Fluminense) and 8th (America-MG) will compete in the Pre-Libertadores, knockout games that precede the traditional group stage.

See the list of Brazilian teams classified to Libertadores:

  • Atlético-MG (1st place in Brasileirão)
  • Flamengo (2nd place in Brasileirão)
  • Palmeiras (2021 Libertadores champion)
  • Fortaleza (4th place in Brasileirão)
  • Corinthians (5th place in the Brasileirão)
  • Bragantino (6th place in Brasileirão)
  • Fluminense (7th place in Brasileirão)*
  • América-MG (8th place in Brasileirão)*
  • Athletico-PR (South American champion)

* will play Pre-Liberters

See the list of teams already classified by other countries:

Argentina
Colón, River Plate, Vélez Sarsfield, Boca Juniors, Talleres and Estudiantes

Bolivia
The Strongest, Always Ready and Independiente Petrolero

Chile
Universidad Católica, Colo-Colo, Audax Italiano and Everton

Colombia
Tolima and Atlético Nacional

Ecuador
Emelec, Independiente del Valle, Universidad Católica and Barcelona de Guayaquil

Paraguay
Cerro Porteño, Libertad, Guaraní and Olimpia

Peru
Alianza Lima, Sporting Cristal, Universitario and Universidad César Vallejo

Uruguay
Peñarol, Nacional, Plaza Colonia and Montevideo City Torque

Venezuela
Monagas, Deportivo Táchira, Deportivo Lara and Caracas

